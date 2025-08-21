Yankees Sign Former Mets Pitcher
The New York Yankees are getting by with a little help from their friends, or rather, their enemies.
The Yankees announced in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that they signed right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn to a major league contract. Blackburn was released by the Yankees' crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, earlier this week. In a corresponding move, the Pinstripes also demoted right-handed Allan Winans to their triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Blackburn is a nine-year MLB veteran who began his career with a seven-year stint on the Athletics. The Mets acquired him in a trade ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. In his seven games and four starts with the Blue and Orange this season, Blackburn is throwing a 6.85 ERA and 1.65 WHIP. He also recorded one save, against the Colorado Rockies.
According to a post by Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, Blackburn was originally meant to travel with the Yankees to their last game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida, but was unable to make the trip. The move to sign Blackburn comes before the Yankees take on their arch-rivals and division foes, the Boston Red Sox, in a four game series from Yankee Stadium.
Winans spent two seasons with the Atlanta Braves before the Yankees claimed him off waivers earlier this year. In three games and one start with the Yankees, he threw a 8.68 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. Though those numbers are disappointing and likely point to why New York is optioning the right-hander back to the minors, his previous year's MLB stats are significantly worse. In two starts with the Braves, he threw a 15.26 ERA and 2.35 WHIP. Hopefully, additional time in the minors will help those numbers improve.
Making these changes to the bullpen comes after a disappointing showing by Yankees' biggest trade deadline addition, former Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar. In the ninth inning against the Rays, Bednar threw two runs, allowing Tampa to catch up and forcing the game into extra innings.
Fortunately for the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton hit a pinch-hit home run, followed by another from catcher Austin Wells. Though closer Devin Williams was finally able to pick up another save, he's been inconsistent all season. Hopefully, Blackburn can add a boost to the Yankees bullpen.
