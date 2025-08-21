Yankees Struggling Catcher Crushes Return to Lineup
Austin Wells played in only 11 games in August. Two of those opportunities were defensive substitutions, signifying a relegation to a backup role.
This is why, when Wells got the nod Wednesday night in game two of the Yankees' sweep of the Rays, he needed to show something. The opportunities to prove himself were becoming fewer and fewer. If Wells was going to make his mark on Aaron Boone and the organization itself, he needed to have a big game, and that is just what he did.
Wells hit two blasts into the Tampa night, and neither was a cheapie either. The first was a 104.7 MPH shot pulled into the right field seats. It went 409 feet. His second homer, a 107.3 MPH blast, travelled 423 feet. Both were out in all 30 MLB parks.
What shouldn't be lost in these homers is who Wells hit them off of. The first was Drew Rasmussen, staff ace of the Rays. Rasmussen specializes in keeping the barrel off the ball. His 5.9% barrel rate is in the 82nd percentile in all of baseball, and Wells barreled his curveball up on the first pitch.
The other victim of the night was Pete Fairbanks. The veteran reliever has been one of the steadiest hands at the closer role and is on his way to a career high in saves this year. He, too, specializes in keeping the barrel off the ball. Fairbanks' ability to do so is even more prolific than Rasmussen's. His 4.5% barrel rate is in the 94th percentile. That made no difference to Wells on Wednesday night. Fairbanks' fate was sealed by the barrel of Wells' bat.
With those two homers, Wells went from a .669 OPS and an 82 wRC+ to a .691 OPS and 88 wRC+. Neither is great, but if this is the start of a hot month, Wells may be able to salvage his final numbers. A hot month could also have him become a three-win player, according to Fangraphs. Wells currently has a 2.3 WAR, which isn't bad for a player who has struggled as much as he has. Baseball Reference does not like him as much, though. They have him as a negative asset with a -.3 WAR on the season.
Wells spoke about his struggles and was honest about the benching on Wednesday.
"If this is what they think is going to help the team in this moment, then that's what's going to help the team. If that's what we're gonna do, I'm going to support Ben in any way that I can. And at the same time, I'm trying to get better every single day so I can do the same thing as Ben when it's my turn again."
The Yankees will take this production if Wells produces in this way whenever it is his turn again. A single big game may still not be enough to get him starting at catcher every day, but he has to start somewhere. Two homers off two great pitches is an exemplary way to get there.
