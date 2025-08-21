Hall of Famer Explains Leaving Red Sox for Yankees
It's been more than 30 years since Hall of Famer Wade Boggs left the Boston Red Sox in free agency and signed with the New York Yankees. In a conversation this week with MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Boggs explained in detail why he made the move.
"In 1991, the last game of the season 1991, (Red Sox owner) Mrs. (Jean) Yawkey was still alive," Boggs explained. "She had sent her driver over to ask if I would come over to see her. And she says, ‘Wade, I want you to follow in the same footsteps as Carl (Yastrzemski) and Ted (Williams). I want you to be a Red Sox player for life. Would $37 (million) for seven (years) keep you here?’
"And I said, ‘Mrs. Yawkey, where’s a napkin? I’ll sign a napkin right now.’
"And she says, ‘Don’t worry about it. (General manager) Lou (Gorman) and (president) John (Harrington) and everyone … we’ll get it done.’
"The beginning of January in 1992, she slips and falls in the tub and dies," Boggs continued. "I go to spring training in ’92, they take the offer off the table. At the end of the season, they didn’t pick up my arbitration rights, which made me a free agent."
"The next morning, the Yankees called. Said, ‘We’d like to meet you ... (acting owner) Joe Molloy will be there. He’s representing the Yankees right now that Mr. (George) Steinbrenner is on suspended leave," Boggs explained.
"So we sit down, have a conversation and we’re talking and Joe Molloy goes, ‘Will three years, $11 million put you in pinstripes?’
"I said,’ I think you’ve got a new player.' And there’s a gentleman sitting at the table over here reading the newspaper. And the newspaper comes down. And it’s George and he winks at me," Boggs said.
Boggs ended up playing five seasons in the Bronx, helping the Yankees win the 1996 World Series. During his time in pinstripes, Boggs hit an impressive .313. But that's nothing compared to his legacy in Boston.
Over 11 seasons with the Red Sox, Boggs hit .338 and won five batting titles. That included a run of seven straight 200-hit seasons with at least 100 runs scored. He led the majors in on-base percentage six times. His discerning eye at the plate also translated into four straight seasons with at least 100 walks.
A 12-time All-Star, Boggs won eight Silver Slugger Awards. But in 1992, Boggs hit a career-worst .259, prompting the Red Sox to let the third baseman walk in free agency.
The first-ballot Hall of Famer finished his career by playing for his hometown Tampa Bay Rays. It was in Tampa that Boggs collected his 3,000th career hit, becoming the first person to hit a home run for career hit No. 3,0000 (a feat later matched by Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez).
Boggs finished his career with a lifetime .328 batting average. His .338 average while in Boston ranks second only to Williams, who hit .344 for the Red Sox.
