Yankees Starting to Break Aaron Boone?
The New York Yankees are starting to fall deeper and deeper. The team that once held a seven-game advantage in the American League East, currently sits 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and a half-game behind the Boston Red Sox for the division lead. And tensions on the field appear to be boiling over.
During the team's 2-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners, manager Aaron Boone hit a breaking point. YES Network cameras caught Boone having a heated altercation with first base coach Travis Chapman after second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was doubled off of a pop up in the second inning. The moment sparked plenty of notice as it's a rare outburst from Boone, but as the team continues to struggle, frustrations appear to be adding up entering the fall.
After the game, Boone declined to give details on what he said to Chapman, but did acknowledge he could've yelled to get Chisholm Jr. back to first base quicker.
"You're gonna make some mistakes on the bases," Boone said. "I would argue with you that we're not making, in compared to the league, a number of outs advancing or outs on the base. I don't think that's true. ... But when you are the New York Yankees, and you're losing, and you make a mistake, look what just happened. I could show you around the league, it happens all the time."
The Yankees have fallen to 61-51 and while they currently hold a wildcard spot in the playoffs, their recent struggles have brought up plenty of questions about their contender status.
As for the errors, this isn't anything new for New York. The team has seen errors across the board all season, with infielder Anthony Volpe leading the league in errors twice this season. Collectivelty, the team has 61 fielding errors since the start of the year.
