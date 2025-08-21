Yankees Disrespected In Latest All-MLB Team Poll?
You can't blame the New York Yankees for feeling a little bit like Rodney Dangerfield these days. That's because the club is getting no respect, despite its four-game winning streak which catapulted the Yankees into first place in the American League Wild Card standings.
As a result of the summer swoon which saw the Toronto Blue Jays leapfrog ahead of the Yankees in the AL East, only two players from the Bronx landed on the 2025 All-MLB Team, base on the latest poll results.
The first is a no-brainer, as right fielder Aaron Judge continues to dominate in the batter's box.
"With two homers in his past five games, Judge is heating back up after starting slowly once he returned from an IL stint for a right elbow flexor strain. (Not that he was ever all that cold, because this is Judge, after all)," MLB.com's Brent Maguire and Theo DeRose wrote. "The injury hasn’t derailed a special season for the reigning AL MVP, who leads all qualifying hitters in batting average (.333), on-base percentage (.447), slugging percentage (.687) and WAR (7.4)."
Judge was joined on the first team by the Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong and San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. For what it's worth, former Yankees slugger Juan Soto made the second-team outfield for the New York Mets.
Yankees ace Max Fried joined Judge on the 2025 All-MLB Team. But the left-hander couldn't crack the top five: Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal, Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes, Boston Red Sox's Garrett Crochet, Philadelphia Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez and Houston Astros' Hunter Brown.
"Fried has a 3.26 ERA in 25 starts in his first year with the Yankees," Maguire and DeRosa noted. "It’s been a rough go lately for the lefty, however, as Fried has a 6.80 ERA in eight starts since the beginning of July."
Another Yankee getting All-Team consideration in the poll was Jazz Chisholm Jr., who received votes at second base. Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte was first-team, followed by Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang.
Newly-acquired closer David Bednar received votes in the relief pitcher category. First-team honors went to Seattle Mariners' Andrés Muñoz and Philadelphia Phillies' Jhoan Duran. Second-team honors went to Mets' Edwin Diaz and former Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, who's enjoying a career year with the Red Sox.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!