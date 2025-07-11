Yankees Pitchers Swap All-Star Spots
Another member of the New York Yankees has earned a spot on the American League All-Star team, though it came at the expense of one of his teammates.
On Friday, MLB announced that Carlos Rodón will make the third Midsummer Classic trip of his career to Atlanta next week, where he'll replace fellow Yankees left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried.
Fried was a lock to make the roster when they were officially announced last Sunday, However, with a Saturday start coming up against the Chicago Cubs, he likely wouldn't be available to participate in Tuesday's All-Star game and instead will hand those honors over to Rodón, who will start tonight.
On the season, Rodón has posted a 3.30 ERA over 19 starts with 127 strikeouts and a 3.74 FIP in 111 2/3 innings. Before allowing six earned runs over five innings to the New York Mets last Friday, the 32-year-old's ERA sat at 2.95.
He previously made the All-Star team in 2021 while with the Chicago White Sox, and did so again as a member of the San Francisco Giants in 2022. Over those two seasons, he logged a combined 2.67 ERA to go alongside 10.3 bWAR and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
Rodón will join Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the Yankees' representatives at Truist Park.
