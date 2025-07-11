Yankees Sweep Mariners in Extra Innings
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo went an astonishing seven hitless innings to start off a nail biter, but the New York Yankees just managed a win in the bottom of the tenth to sweep the series.
Yankees starter Marcus Stroman allowed no hits at the top of the first, and Woo allowed no hits at the bottom of the first. In the top of the second, Mariners outfielder Luke Raley walked and outfielder Dominic Canzone hit a single before infielder Cole Young singled, 1-0 Mariners.
Woo allowed no hits in the bottom of the second, Stroman allowed just one hit, a single from outfielder Randy Arozarena, at the top of the third. Woo once again allowed no hits at the bottom of the third, Stroman allowed three hits and one run, a single from Miles Mastrobuoni that scored Canzone, 2-0 Mariners.
Woo and Stroman allowed no hits through the bottom of the fourth through the bottom of the fifth, Yankees pitcher Clayton Beeter took over on the mound at the top of the sixth. Beeter allowed one hit, a single from Young, the score remained 2-0 Mariners.
Woo kept it up through the bottom of the sixth. Beeter walked Mariners shortstop J. P. Crawford and Arozarena before allowing a three-run homer from infielder Jorge Polanco, 5-0 Mariners heading into the bottom of the seventh. Woo pitched his last scoreless inning at the bottom of the seventh.
At the top of the eighth with Woo pitching, Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm singled and Rice singled before catcher Austin Wells got Chisholm in on a sacrifice fly, 5-1 Mariners. Mariners reliever Matt Brash took over for Woo, Stanton hit a homer to score Rice, 5-3 Mariners heading into the ninth.
Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton allowed no hits at the top of the ninth.
Mariners pitcher Andrés Muñoz took over for the bottom of the ninth. Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham singled, outfielder Cody Bellinger singled and first baseman Ben Rice walked before Wells hit a clutch two-run single to tie up the game in the bottom of the ninth, Bellinger and Grisham scored, sending the game into extra innings, 5-5.
Yankees reliever Devin Williams allowed no hits in the top of the tenth, preserving the 5-5 tie.
Gabe Spier pitched for the Mariners at the bottom of the tenth. Embattled shortstop and ghost runner Anthony Volpe slid home on a fly from Judge in a cathartic moment for Volpe with an excellent slide, and the Yankees squeak by 6-5 at the end of the series.
The Yankees play the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, beginning on Friday at 7:05 p.m.
