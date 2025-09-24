Yankees Star Sets Sights on Division Title
The New York Yankees have officially secured their spot in the 2025 MLB Postseason with a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox under the lights of Yankee Stadium. The win marks the Yankees' ninth straight trip to the playoffs, but according to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., the work is far from over.
"We're really just paying attention to winning the division," Chisholm said in a post-game interview. "Yeah we got the post season, that's the first step is making it to the post season, but at the end of the day we want to win the division, you know? It's the end of the day right here."
That division lead is getting closer than ever. The Yankees lost their once-mighty grip on the AL East to the Toronto Blue Jays in June and have been fighting to get it back ever since. Now, they're only one game back from securing the same record as the Blue Jays (currently 90-67) and two games back from securing first place in the division, and in the AL standings.
Fortunately for the Yankees, they're facing some bottom-of-the-barrel teams to end the regular season in the White Sox and Baltimore Orioles. Perhaps even more fortunately is that the Blue Jays are decidedly not up against weak teams. With two more matchups against the Boston Red Sox, who are hungry to secure their own spot in the playoffs, the Yankees could have the division title before Toronto's final three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
It was a close game against the White Sox, with the Yankees trailing into the ninth inning before shortstop Anthony Volpe scored on a wild pitch and fellow shortstop Jose Caballero nabbed an RBI for the win. Despite this, the Bronx Bombers seem as fired up and ready to go as they have been all season, and will hope to carry that momentum forward. Chisholm described the Yankees' determination to fight through the end of the regular season and secure not just the divisional title, but the franchise's 28th World Series victory.
"We're not giving up when we're down; when we're up, we're going to keep 'em down," he said. "I feel like everything we're doing right now is everything we need to do right now — staying resilient."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!