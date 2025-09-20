Yankees Pitcher Sets Career Record, And Could Add More
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried made history with his recent shutout of the Baltimore Orioles, allowing no runs through seven innings and throwing a career-high 13 strikeouts, and reaching his 18th win of the season.
According to a post by Yankees podcast Talkin' Yanks on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, Fried is the first Yankees pitcher to reach 18 wins since Domingo German in 2019.
2025 is the best year of Fried's career, and it might get even better. There's a chance the left-handed flame thrower gets one more start in before the end of the season, and could improve his win total to 19. The only other season Fried has had this level of production was in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves, where he went 17-6.
While Fried certainly would like to add to his accomplished career by nabbing a twenty win season, something he won't be able to do as the Yankees try to keep him fresh for the playoffs, he's not motivated by individual stats.
"I’m here to pitch whenever they tell me," Fried said (h/t NJ.com). "Twenty wins would be cool, but individual statistics haven’t ever really driven me ... When I reach and try to do something, things kind of fall off the rails."
The Pinstripes will need Fried in tip-top shape as they wind down the regular season with two series against the Orioles and one against the Chicago White Sox: some of the worst teams in baseball. As it stands now, the Yankees will face off against either the Houston Astros or Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card round, as the two teams have identical records.
However, the Boston Red Sox, a notorious thorn in New York's side, are just one game behind for the second-place AL Wild Card spot. Should the Yankees have to take on the Red Sox in the first round, it would be wise to keep an ace like Fried rested and ready to go, as the Yankees are just 4-9 against Boston this season.
Fortunately, Fried seems ready to work and be a team player to propel his team into the playoffs.
"At this time of the year, it’s about making sure we have a ‘W’ by our win column," he said.
