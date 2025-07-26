Yankees Linked to Twins Pitchers in Trade Proposal
The New York Yankees made their first major trade of 2025 when they sent two prospects to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for third baseman Ryan McMahon. While McMahon fills a huge need for the Pinstripes, they're still in the market for both starting and relief pitchers, and could get some help from the midwest. CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa linked the Yankees to two Minnesota Twins pitchers: righty Jhoan Duran and southpaw Danny Coulombe.
According to Axisa, the Yankees' current bullpen is lacking in velocity, a something Duran has in spades. Yankees relievers have the worst velocity in baseball, at around 93 MPH, tying the Texas Rangers. Duran's throwing power would help the Pinstripes in situations where they need it most: close games and extra innings.
"Jhoan Duran, who is under team control through 2027, would bring triple-digit velocity to New York's bullpen as well as a healthy dose of strikeouts and ground balls. He's excellent, one of the most overwhelming relievers in the game, and the Twins have used him in the seventh and eighth innings at times depending on matchups. The Yankees could leave Williams in the ninth inning and use Duran as a Moment of Truth™ reliever who matches up with the other team's top hitters regardless of inning."
Axias also pointed out that Weaver and Williams will be free agents after 2025, making Duran a good option for a long-term solution that may not include some of the Yankees' current depth. However, he also suggested Twins pitcher Danny Coulombe as a rental option.
"Unlike Duran, Danny Coulombe is a rental. The southpaw is effective against both lefties and righties and has run a very high strikeout rate. Hill, New York's only lefty reliever, is a ground ball specialist who's had home run issues with righties," he wrote. "The path through the AL in the postseason goes through Yordan Alvarez, Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene, Jonathan Aranda and the Lowes (Brandon and Josh), and all those Red Sox lefty bats. A quality second lefty reliever is a necessity, not a luxury."
Regardless of who the Yankees pursue in the next few days of the trade market, they'll have to make a decision fast. The MLB trade deadline is on July 31 at 6 p.m.
