Yankees Rule Out Top Aaron Judge Replacement
As Aaron Judge heads to the injured list with a flexor strain in his elbow, the New York Yankees are now tasked with finding a temporary replacement for the two-time MVP.
It's unlikely the club will turn to the trade market in this instance considering they have plenty of depth at the position and Judge may very well spend the minimum 10 days on the IL before returning. New York has a number of quality options available in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, though it appears that the organization won't be calling upon one of its top prospects.
Per the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Spencer Jones is not in consideration to join the Yankees and will stick around with the RailRiders for the time being.
Jones has been held out of the lineup each of the past two days with back spasms, which likely contributed to the Yankees' decision. The 24-year-old has also found himself at the center of trade rumors amidst his otherworldly showing in the minors this season, but Heyman later added that New York would only include him in a package that would land a player of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' caliber.
A first-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2022, Jones has established himself as a top-tier position player prospect this year. In 68 games and 302 plate appearances between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A, he has slashed .314/.411/.706.
Jones' 29 home runs, 1.116 OPS and 205 wRC+ all rank first among minor leaguers with at least 200 trips to the plate in 2025. Strikeouts and a lack of in-zone contact remain concerns, but he has done enough to suggest that he could still develop into an above-average major leaguer even if those issues persist long-term.
Perhaps the fact that Jones is primarily a center fielder and has spent just 19 games in Triple-A both played a role in him staying down on the farm, but it shouldn't be long before he forces the Yankees' hand.
