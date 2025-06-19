Yankees Make Two Bullpen Changes
Prior to their fourth and final game against the Los Angeles Angels this week, the New York Yankees made some roster changes to their bullpen.
According to the Yankees' official post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the team called up lefty Jayvien Sandridge and placed right-hander Yerry De Los Santos on the 15-day injured list.
De Los Santos reportedly was experiencing "elbow discomfort," leading to his position on the list. This is his first season with New York, having spent the first part of his Major League career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. On the season, he's pitching a 1.80 ERA in 20 innings across 14 games for the Yankees.
Sandridge was first drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2018. He's moved through the farm system of various teams ever since, never quite making it to the MLB. That all changes today, however, as the Yankees signed him to a major league contract and put him on the active roster.
This season, he's played for three teams: the Tampa Tarpons of the Florida State League (A), the Hudson Valley Renegades of the South Atlantic Leaguge (High A) and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA). On the season, Sandridge is pitching a 3.0 ERA across 12 innings in 10 games.
