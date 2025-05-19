Yankees LHP Elects Free Agency
A New York Yankees left-handed pitcher has opted against remaining in the organization and will now look to land with another team.
The team announced on Twitter that Tyler Matzek has declined an outright assignment to the minor leagues and has instead elected free agency.
The 34-year-old southpaw was designated for assignment after Jonathan Loaisiga was activated off the injured list ahead of the Yankees' Subway Series matchup against the New York Mets this past weekend.
Matzek inked a minor league deal with the Yankees back in February. He made just one appearance during spring training after sustaining an oblique injury, though he'd return to action with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in April.
The major league club selected Matzek's contract on April 22, and he'd proceed to post a 4.26 ERA with seven strikeouts across seven contests and 6 1/3 innings before being DFA'd.
A Colorado Rockies first-round pick back in 2009, he was a former top prospect who first broke into the majors as a starting pitcher in 2014 and 2015.
Matzek developed the yips, however, and wouldn't make it back to the bigs after his stint with the Rockies until 2020 as a member of the Atlanta Braves.
He quickly became a key piece of their bullpen, however, recording a 3.40 ERA over 143 total appearances spread across two different stints in the organization while helping them win a World Series in 2021.
