Yankees Welcome Familiar Face to Ballpark
The New York Yankees had a familiar face in the ballpark as they took on the New York Mets for the final time during the Subway Series. As they wrapped up their rivalry showdown, new New York Giants quarterback, Russell Wilson, and his family were in attendance and got plenty of love from his fellow Big Apple athletes.
Things started with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge gifting Wilson, his wife and famous pop artist Ciara, and their children signed merchandise. Judge was seen on video giving his gloves to Wilson's kids before the game.
Afterward, Wilson explained why the gifts were so special.
"It's my son's 11th birthday tomorrow and all he wanted to do was go to a Yankees game" Wilson said. "They just won the championship in San Diego and he played for the Yankees (little league), so he wanted to come see the Yankees.
He then posted his reaction online.
""Best Bday gifts for Future +++ More. Thanks Homie! Future can't stop smiling for his 11th Bday."
Wilson and Ciara rocked matching New York Yankees jerseys for the game, and Ciara reminded everyone that this isn't the first time Wilson has seen Yankees Stadium.
Wilson was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft. In 2013, he was acquired by the Texas Rangers and then in 2018, was traded from the Rangers to the Yankees. That same season, he pinch-hit for Aaron Judge during a game against the Braves, marking his first appearance in an MLB game since 2011.
Wilson has since become a pretty successful quarterback in the NFL, signing a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason after spending last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Super Bowl Champion with the Seattle Seahawks has made 10 Pro Bowls and is looking to help turn the Giants back around as he joins his fourth NFL team.
