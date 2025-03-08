New York Yankees Unlikely To Spend on Veteran Free Agent DH, Insider Says
The New York Yankees are in a difficult spot in terms of injuries to their lineup as the season sits just less than three weeks away.
In terms of notable ailments to their stars on the offensive side of the ball, no injury is a bigger discussion point at the moment than designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. The situation surrounding the slugger has been a mess for weeks now with him leaving the team for further evaluation and treatment back in New York and returning on Friday only to be leaving again next week.
Stanton has been receiving platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections for tendonitis in both of his elbows, an injury which has made him unable to swing a bat for months leading up to the season.
The Yankees have already announced Stanton will begin the season on the injured list, but an actual timetable for his return has not been given and it seems nobody truly knows how long he's going to be out for.
Because of this and the fact Stanton is so important to the offense headed into the season, many have linked New York to the possibility of signing former New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers star designated hitter J.D. Martinez.
The fit makes perfect sense with Martinez like Stanton strictly a hitter at this stage of his career and still putting up productive numbers even as he ages into his late 30s.
Despite both the fit and the lack of commitment it would take - likely a one-year deal at a reasonable number for the production he brings - Yankees fans shouldn't count on the possibility.
One of the most prominent insiders in baseball has once again thrown cold water on it and said it comes down to money for New York.
"The Yankees did reach out on J.D. Martinez, but the sides don’t seem close, as the Yankees don’t want to spend any/much more," Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote this week.
It's a frustrating though not very surprising take on the situation from Heyman, who is one of the most plugged in reporters in all of baseball. Even though Martinez is clearly capable of helping the team, the Yankees for some reason simply do not want to pull the trigger and are likely willing to let the offense suffer in favor of potentially saving a few bucks.
Make no mistake, Martinez is not carrying the lineup by any means, but his .235/.320/.406 slash line in 2024 for the Mets with 16 home runs makes him an upgrade from the current situation sans Stanton. It should also be noted in 2023 with the Dodgers, Martinez had one of the best seasons of his career with an OPS that neared .900 and 33 home runs with 103 RBI.
Even if Martinez is just 50% of that version of himself, that would be more than enough to improve the situation for New York.
Just don't count on it actually happening.