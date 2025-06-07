Yankees Get World Series Revenge Against Red Sox Pitcher
While he's no longer on the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees got revenge against a pitcher that had some big moments in last year's World Series.
In his first game back at Yankee Stadium since recording the final out of the Fall Classic, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler was greeted rather rudely by the Bronx Bombers.
New York put five runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning alone, thanks to a three-run blast from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and a two-run shot by Anthony Volpe.
The Yankees kept the pressure on in the second, as Chisholm came through with an RBI single before Buehler hit Volpe in the elbow with a pitch while the bases were loaded, growing their lead to 7-0.
The Red Sox turned to right-handed reliever Zack Kelly in the third, cutting Buehler's day short. It was his shortest regular season outing since completing just a single inning against the Chicago Cubs on June 28, 2018.
Buehler's ERA on the season now sits at 5.18 through 10 starts and 48 2/3 innings. He signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal with Boston in the offseason, but he and the rest of the club have failed to live up to expectations thus far with a 30-35 record.
After Friday's loss, Buehler appeared quite frustrated with himself.
“This organization put a lot of faith in me this offseason and I’ve been (expletive) embarrassing for us," he said, per MassLive.
The 30-year-old right-hander also shared his disappointment in falling short against a huge rival while stating that he felt fine physically.
“It’s tough,” he said, according to MassLive. “It’s obviously a big game and a big rivalry that I was excited to be a part of. And for it to go the way that it did is super disappointing, especially after the past two, three weeks of kind of prep and throwing and all that kinda (expletive) and how I’m feeling. Physically I feel great and for it to happen that way, it sucks.”
Outside of throwing a perfect ninth inning to seal the deal in Game 5 of the World Series, Buehler also twirled a gem in Game 3. In that contest, he shut out the Yankees over five innings while recording five strikeouts and allowing just four baserunners as the Dodgers waltzed to a 4-2 win.
Buehler returned from Tommy John surgery last year after undergoing it in 2022, and while he's still getting acclimated to a full workload, the Yankees gave him an unfriendly welcome back to the Big Apple.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!