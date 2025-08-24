Time for Yankees to Fire Aaron Boone?
Managers are often scapegoated in baseball whenever their teams fall into deep slumps, but the New York Yankees present a case in which a new leader and fresh voice in the clubhouse may be an absolute necessity.
Aaron Boone is the fifth-longest tenured skipper in all of baseball, having been hired following the Yankees' miracle ALCS run in 2017 once Joe Girardi was fired.
A former All-Star third basemen who spent one season with the Yankees in 2003 and hit one of the more iconic home runs in recent club history, a walk-off blast in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the ALCS that year over the Boston Red Sox, Boone was someone fans of the team were familiar with when he was first brought on.
At the same time, though, he had no prior professional experience as a manager, thus raising some questions about New York's decision to make him the figurehead of a contending team in the sport's biggest market.
Eight years later, and Boone is still patrolling the Yankees' dugout despite constant calls from the fan base for the organization to move on from him.
New York has made the playoffs seven times under Boone, who has compiled an impressive 672-489 record in the regular season, but the club's lack of true postseason success under him sticks out like a sore thumb.
While the Yankees did make it to the World Series in 2024, the first time they had done so since 2009, the team looked far inferior to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a five-game loss and showcased their lack of fundamentals time and time again on the game's biggest stage.
Those same issues have persisted throughout Boone's entire tenure with the team, and they've sure popped up regularly throughout a disappointing 2025 campaign as well.
The Yankees were among the league's best teams through the end of May with a 35-22 record, but they've gone just 34-38 since while falling to third place in the AL East with an overall record that now sits at 69-60 after losing the first three games of their weekend series vs. the Red Sox in embarrassing fashion.
With a lack of urgency while complacency seems to run rampant with little to no public accountability, Boone's time in New York might be coming to an end. Perhaps his job could be saved with another deep run in October, but unless they win it all, it could be too little too late with how hot his seat has become.
