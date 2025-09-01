One Big Question Could Determine Aaron Boone's Yankees Future
Could the New York Yankees be parting ways with manager Aaron Boone after this season? That seems to be the question on everyone's minds lately, and now another voice is weighing in. USA Today analyst Bob Nightengale listed Boone as one of the MLB managers most likely to be on the hot seat for the rest of the season.
"You’re always on the hot seat when you manage the Yankees," Nightengale wrote. "Yankees GM Brian Cashman doesn’t hide his admiration and respect for Boone, but the Yankees certainly need to make the playoffs for Boone to retain his job. The big question is how deep in the playoffs they need to go for Boone’s job to be secure?"
It's certainly been a season of ups and downs for the Yankees, and especially for Boone. At the beginning of the season, New York was red hot, at one point leading the AL East by seven games. However, the summer saw a massive cool down for the Yankees, who eventually lost the lead to the Toronto Blue Jays.
A big reason for the Pinstripes' struggles was defensive mishaps, and no one has been at the scene of the crime more than shortstop Anthony Volpe. In addition to committing 18 errors so far this season Volpe's bat hasn't been the strongest, leading fans and analysts alike to call for him to be sent down to the minors, or at least to not play as many games. Boone has been the 24-year-old's staunchest defender, and while backing up one player won't put any manager on the hot seat, it certainly hasn't helped quiet the voices calling for Boone's removal.
On the bright side, the Yankees appear to be back in their New York groove. They've inched closer and closer to Toronto, while also surpassing the Boston Red Sox in both the AL East Rankings and the AL Wild Card standings (though by only half a game). Boone has to be able to get the Bronx Bombers through one more series against each team. If the Yankees can manage to avoid further embarrassment against their division rivals and cement their place in the post-season, Boone's job might just be secure for one more year.
