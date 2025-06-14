Red Sox Analyst Slams Yankees Manager: 'Temper Tantrum Artist'
The New York Yankees ended their loss against the Boston Red Sox in terrible fashion. After heading into extra innings, the team was on the wrong end of two rough calls by the umpire, both of which could have had different outcomes, and likely could've changed the ending the game.
But the calls didn't land in New York's favor, and manager Aaron Boone let it be known during the 10th inning. After throwing his gum onto the field and having a verbal altercation with the umpire, Boone was tossed from the game, which shortly after was followed by DJ LeMahieu being ejected as well.
Boston Red Sox analyst Keagan Stiefel made it known that Boone's reaction was simply a classic moment for the Yankees manager, and that few in the MLB are better at getting upset than the man running the pinstripes.
"New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone put together a vintage performance in Friday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox," Stiefel wrote.
"It’s damn-near impossible to find a better temper tantrum artist in MLB."
Boone went on to explain why he believed he needed to let the umpire know he was wrong in the moment.
"I don’t think they have the courage to overturn it,” Boone said afterward. "I want the courage to overturn the call — a quarter of the ball is on the line. It takes a lot of something…a lot of imagination to say that’s fair. Whatever, it’s over with. Not saying we score there. In the end, they outlasted us tonight."
From the outside perspective, LeMahieu's hit down the line appeared to be in play, bringing plenty of controversy to the conversation. Then, with LeMahieu being ejected, he said afterward that he didn't say anything more than that the call was "brutal" to the umpire, raising more concerns about the situation.
But, it's said and done, and the Yankees took another loss to Boston, with two chances to redeem themselves in front of them.
