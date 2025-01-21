Sources: Yankees, Dodgers Among Teams Scouting Reliever Lou Trivino
Once upon a time, right-handed reliever Lou Trivino looked like a strong trade deadline pickup for the New York Yankees down the stretch of the 2022 season.
But injuries have since derailed Trivino's career and he has not appeared in the major leagues since the 2022 postseason with the Yankees.
Now, the 33-year-old free agent, who missed all of 2023 and made 11 relief appearances in the minors on a rehab assignment last season, is trending towards his next opportunity.
Trivino threw a bullpen session at Cressey Sports Performance in Palm Beach, Fla. on Tuesday morning in front of scouts. The Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals were among those in attendance and teams came away impressed with what they watched, as sources told Yankees On SI.
Trivino got his sinker up to 94 mph in his bullpen session and is already drawing interest from teams, sources say.
The Yankees non-tendered Trivino in November of 2023 before ultimately re-signing him in February of 2024 to a one-year deal with a club option.
Trivino spent the first four plus months of last season on the IL while continuing to rehab from 2023 Tommy John surgery. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset in mid-August, but was never brought up to the majors in 2024.
The right-hander posted a 1.80 ERA in five innings in Double-A, but had an abysmal 7.50 ERA once his rehab assignment shifted to Triple-A where opposing batters hit .292 off of him in six innings.
The Yankees declined Trivino's option in November, making him a free agent.
When healthy, Trivino had a stellar 1.66 ERA with the Yankees in 21.2 innings (25 appearances) after being acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the 2022 deadline. He also notched 3.2 scoreless innings (four appearances) in the postseason that year.
For his career, Trivino has a 3.86 ERA in 285 appearances across five big-league seasons. His arm is also fresh having been limited to just 11 innings in the past two years.
Trivino is a solid bounce-back candidate for any team in 2025 and should have a home soon enough whether he returns to the Yankees or not.
The Yankees are seeking left-handed relief help, but Trivino would give them more right-handed depth heading into the season.
New York has already added All-Star closer Devin Williams, strikeout artist Fernando Cruz and brought back flamethrower Jonathan Loaisiga to pair with breakout star Luke Weaver, Jake Cousins and Mark Leiter Jr. They also have reported interest in a reunion with lefty Tim Hill while considering veteran southpaws Andrew Chafin and Brooks Raley.
Read More:
- Analyst Proposes Jasson Dominguez Trade Scenario for Yankees
- Yankees Legend Asserts Team Is Better Off Without Juan Soto