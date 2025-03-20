Standout Slugger Must Step Up For New York Yankees This Season
With the start of the regular season about a week away for the New York Yankees, how their offense will perform is going to be one of the most significant questions for the franchise.
This winter, the Yankees came into the offseason with the desire to re-sign their superstar, Juan Soto. The talented outfielder had an excellent campaign for New York in 2024, but ultimately decided to head across town to the New York Mets in free agency.
This left a massive void in the lineup for the Yankees, but their pivot this winter was strong. New York was able to trade for Cody Bellinger to play the outfield, and they also signed Paul Goldschmidt.
With both players being former MVPs, there is a good amount of upside for each of them to perform well. However, the Yankees knew that it was going to take multiple players stepping up to replace Soto.
One of the players they were relying on was designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. The talented slugger was the ALCS MVP, and has the potential to be a great middle of the order hitter when healthy.
Unfortunately, he will be starting the season on the injured list with injuries to both his elbows and a calf issue. His absence will leave a big void in the lineup, and New York is going to need someone to step up.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com recently spoke about Ben Rice being a player who needs to step up and continue his strong spring in the regular season.
“Facing a power void, New York could look to Rice to take Stanton’s place as its regular designated hitter, at least against right-handed pitching.”
It has been an excellent spring for the talented slugger. After putting on a significant amount of muscle this winter, Rice has been hitting the cover off the ball in spring training.
This spring, he is slashing 279/.340/.558 with four home runs and eight RBI. It appears likely that the left-hander is going to be the designated hitter to start the year, especially against right-handed pitchers.
Rice showed great power in the minors last year, totaling 24 home runs in 80 games played. Those are some impressive power numbers and New York would welcome that type of production.
With Stanton’s timeline still a bit uncertain, the young slugger might be getting extended playing time this coming season. Since he got some time in the Majors last year as well, Rice should be well-prepared for what's ahead.
After a strong spring, the Yankees should be optimistic that he can step up and fill the void at designated hitter.