For many, checking the newspaper or heading online each day to read box scores and check updated standings is a cherished tradition during Major League Baseball season.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, this fantasy sports game has created a means for baseball fans to fill the void each day while no games are being played.

Strat-O-Matic is in the midst of its first-ever daily simulation accessible online. According to research director John Garcia, who oversees the entire project, you won't find another simulation with more intricate attention to detail and realistic results.

"People are just craving the game, any way that you can get it," Garcia explained. "I think our sim in particular, the detail that goes into the lineups every day, the input we're getting from others and just the research I'm putting in for the daily lineups and the bullpen and everything – it's not matched by any of the other sims that are running."

Garcia, who has been a part of Strat-O-Matic for almost nine years, explained that this isn't your typical video game simulation. Both data and anecdotes are collected to provide the most accurate representation of each player in the Majors in the form of a card.

"What baseball daily allows us to do is project and create cards from Opening Day that really update throughout the MLB season as it happens," Garcia revealed. "With the simulation, we're able to take those Opening Day projected cards and rosters that we have and just move it forward day by day."

Once the research is in place, the game itself is played out by a computer. Garcia clarified, however, that interactions from fans, media and the Strat-O-Matic team ensure what transpires within the simulation is realistic. After all, Garcia has the final say on each individual card and how good each attribute (from base running skills to defense) is for all players.

For instance, when Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone mentioned last month that despite a right calf strain, Giancarlo Stanton would have been "ready to go" if the season remained on schedule, Garcia manually penciled the slugger in for the simulated season. Rather than starting on the injured list – as did Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, James Paxton and Luis Severino – the real-world injury news influenced tinkering with the simulation's roster.

More likely to get hurt due to their injury history, both Stanton and Gary Sánchez have missed games due to injury. The simulation doesn't specify the actual ailment but even likeliness to land on the injured list is factored into this equation.

Typically Strat-O-Matic will revisit seasons of the past. The 2019 season was completed in February, creating cards based upon results from the previous campaign so fans can go back and play out their own results. The Strat-O-Matic team, however, has simulated the World Series ahead of time in recent history. Inside those results, there's proof the simulations tend to be practically spot on.

"I remember in 2015 that Matt Harvey game," Garcia recalled, discussing the former Mets' ace's performance in Game 6 of the 2015 World Series. "We had him with the exact stat line through seven innings we were off by one strikeout. Otherwise, it was perfect. We took him out after seven innings. You know, [Mets manager] Terry Collins left him in and then we know what happened and Mets lose the series.

"The Dodgers World Series recently we had batting averages within, you know, five points, something like that. ERA was right on. We know how accurate baseball daily is, and it's just manifested itself that way in our simulation, as well. But this is the first time we've taken a day by day sim of a season which we've never needed to do before."

Through two-plus weeks of the 2020 simulation – save for a few random variants, as would be the case in real life as well – Garcia was proud of the results of his project thus far. As a Yankees fan, he was admittedly disappointed with how the Bombers have performed – as New York is 9-7 in third place in the AL East, often struggling to score runs – but singled out a few standouts across the league that have been "fun to watch."

Eloy Jimenez, of the Chicago White Sox, is presently tied for the Major League lead in home runs – with eight long balls – to go along with a scorching .433 batting average. Kansas City's Jorge Soler, who led the AL in home runs last year, roared out of the gates with seven big flies and a league-leading 21 RBI.

To Garcia, the goal is of course to be as accurate as possible. Above all else in these unprecedented times, however, he aspires to provide the baseball world with daily content that can fill the void baseball has left behind while it sits idly on the shelf.

"Of course we all miss baseball and what's happening in the world is terrible. We can't wait for MLB to come back if it can. But until then, we're craving baseball ... hopefully we're just able to fill that void."

Results from each day's simulation are released at 2 p.m. ET on Strat-O-Matic.com

