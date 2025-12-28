What Nick Torres Signing Means for Yankees

The New York Yankees have made their second offseason signing so far who did not play for the 2025 Yankees, and it's unclear what their intentions are for the newcomer.

Nick Torres, the 2025 Mexican League MVP, is a first baseman and corner outfielder with impressive batting stats, but has not played an affiliated minor league game since 2018. At 32 years old, whether Torres' skills translate to the MLB remains to be seen, but the Yankees have a few spots where he might be most useful if he can keep up.

He is already being discussed as a possible alternative to Ben Rice at first base, as Torres is a rare right-handed batter on a very left-handed Yankees roster. Rice is the Yankees' likeliest everyday first baseman for 2026, with Amed Rosario taking some reps at the position this offseason (likely pushing Rice to catcher at times), and Torres can bolster that position as well.

The Yankees have a concerning gap in left field if they are unable to land outfield target Cody Bellinger, with Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez considered likeliest to fill that role in lieu of Bellinger. If the Yankees are looking for someone with some more time in, Torres may have the opportunity to fill that outfield role, competing with the new kids in the spring.

Torres' LMB Success

Gracias, Nick Torres, por cada juego, cada entrega y cada emoción que nos regalaste.

Por la forma en que has conectado con la afición, por convertirte en referente, en ídolo y en uno de los jugadores más queridos de esta casa.

Tu paso por el Revolución deja huella en el diamante,… pic.twitter.com/B8SQTZznOz — Algodoneros Unión Laguna (@AlgodonerosUL) December 27, 2025

Torres is coming off a phenomenal season in the LMB, slashing .347/ .425/ .730 with 27 HR and 79 RBI for Algodoneros Unión Laguna. His former team sent him off with a glowing review on social media, and he will hope to be so beloved in his new New York home.

"For the way you have connected with the fans, for becoming a reference, an idol, and one of the most beloved players of this house," Unión Laguna thanked Torres on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans on social media are less than thrilled by the move so far, as the offseason chatter has most people excited for the hypothetical future signings of Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, and/or starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai. The waiting game is getting to people, and this new addition who very few of them have heard of is adding to that disillusionment.

It seems unlikely that the Yankees will stray from their more ambitious offseason goals; with so many big-name free agents yet to be signed, the Yankees are far from out of the game and anything can still happen. If need be, the Yankees now have an extra right-handed hitter for first base or left field, and they will soon see how his abilities stack up in this league.

