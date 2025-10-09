Time for Yankees to Move On From Aaron Boone
After a brutal Game 4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees are out of contention and off, figuratively, to Cancún. With plenty of time to think about what they did wrong, fans and commentators are seeking answers from leadership about whether there will be any major changes to the way this team is run. The Yankees manager doesn't see anything changing.
When asked whether he has any reason to think he won't be back to manage the team in 2026, Boone gave a confident response.
Aaron Boone Believes He's Staying
"No, I'm under contract so no, I don't expect anything," Boone said.
Boone, of course, has been blamed for the lion's share of the Yankees' failures this season. It comes with the job, but it also makes sense. Boone has a deadly roster on paper, and it makes logical sense to blame their inability to win baseball games on their leadership. Boone has been specifically critiqued for his laissez faire approach to management, his misuse of the bullpen and his attachment to players who (before the postseason anyway) continued to disappoint when the pressure was on.
Boone's use of Anthony Volpe, the Yankees' starting shortstop, drew plenty of ire as Volpe's fielding errors mounted (at times, he led the league, and at other times, he was second in the league), and his persistent use of Devin Williams in high-leverage moments over the summer stunned fans after Williams had blown multiple saves. Both players had strong postseason runs (excluding Williams in the ALDS Game 4, when it mattered most), but Boone's management led to important losses, and fans want to see results next season.
It's Time for It to End
Boone has served as the Yankees' manager since 2018, making the playoffs every year but one (2023) and making it to the World Series just once (2024). The Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009, and for a franchise that expects to go all the way every year, it's been a notable drought. In an emotional postgame beat for Boone, he talked about his World Series aspirations.
"I'm confident we'll break through, I have been every year," Boone said. "And I believe in so many of the people in that room, so that hasn't changed. The fire hasn't changed. It's hard to win the World Series. [I've] been chasing it all my life."
Boone's contract has him managing the team through 2027. Whether the Yankees want a 34 and 35-year-old Aaron Judge running out the clock under his leadership remains to be seen.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!