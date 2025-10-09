Yankees Season Ends With Rough Loss to Blue Jays
The New York Yankees have ended their season with a Game 4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Breakout star starting pitcher Cam Schlittler, who got the Yankees out of their win-or-go-home Wild Card series with the Boston Red Sox, went six innings with eight hits, two earned runs and two strikeouts. Like his peers before him, Schlittler came up just short against this Blue Jays offense.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been dominant throughout the series, once again secured an early lead for the Blue Jays with a single to score George Springer in the top of the first, 1-0. Ryan McMahon finally got the Yankees on the board in the third inning with a solo homer to tie it up, 1-1.
The top of the sixth saw an impressive chase from the Yankees defense to get Addison Barger out and maintain the modest 2-1 deficit.
The Blue Jays' Ernie Clement scored on a sacrifice fly from Springer for a little insurance, 2-1 in the top of the fifth.
Nathan Lukes knocked in Clement and Andrés Giménez on a single in the top of the seventh off Devin Williams, 4-1 Blue Jays. Following a strong performance in Game 3, Williams received a standing ovation in New York, and after a disappointing stretch over the summer, had been immaculate through the end of the regular season.
In the same situation Aaron Judge found himself in in Game 3, two men on with a three-run deficit, Trent Grisham wasn't able to come up with the same clutch moment, and the game remained 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh. Grisham has floundered in the postseason after a strong regular season — a common theme on this offense.
Myles Straw scored Alejandro Kirk on a single in the top of the eighth inning, 5-1 Toronto off Yankees reliever Camilo Doval. Just one uneventful at-bat later, Doval was replaced by Yankees closer David Bednar.
Bednar pitched a clean end of the eighth inning. The Yankees earned and then squandered another bases-loaded moment in the bottom of the eighth, when Austin Wells hit a fly ball out to left field to end the eighth inning and maintain Toronto's stranglehold on this game, hitting the first pitch he saw and stranding Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton.
Judge managed one more RBI with a single to score Jasson Domínguez in the bottom of the ninth, 5-2 Blue Jays, which held to the end. A final splitter to strike out Cody Bellinger ended this season for the Yankees, and they will see you in the spring.
