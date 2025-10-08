Yankees’ Aaron Judge Reacts to Historic Home Run
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has inked his name to the history books once again with a clutch home run that kept the Pinstripes' postseason dreams alive against the Toronto Blue Jays.
If you ask Judge, though, it was just another day at the office.
"Tonight was special, but there's still more work to be done," Judge said (h/t MLB.com's Bryan Hoch). "Hopefully we have some more cool moments like this the rest of the postseason. We've got another big game tomorrow night. Maybe we can do something special tomorrow night and talk to all of you all one more time before we head back up north."
While Judge kept his responses to the press typically humble, he was the key in propelling the Yankees past the Blue Jays, who at one point had a 6-1 lead. That lead was erased by Judge's play. Not only did he hit a near impossible three-run home run, he also notched an additional RBI and ran in on a single from Giancarlo Stanton.
Aaron Judge Improves Postseason Stats
Judge, for all his show-stopping play during the regular season, is typically considered a postseason dud. Even if the Yankees go on to to be eliminated, he shut the critics down with the way he played in Game 3. After the victory, Yankees manager Aaron Boone credited Judge as the best player in baseball.
"It was 'best player in the game'-type performance. It was special," Boone said of Judge before describing how beloved the captain is by his teammates.
"They all admire him, look up to him, respect him, want his approval. And that's just a credit to who Aaron is and how he goes about things," he said.
As incredible as the moment was, Judge is right and there is more work to be done. The Yankees will take on the Blue Jays one more time at home in another must-win matchup. Should they pull off back-to-back wins, they'll return to Rogers Centre in Toronto to play the final game of the ALDS. Hopefully, Judge's postseason demons are behind him and he'll play with even more of his usual prowess to propel the Yankees to the AL Championship Series.
