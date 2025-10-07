Yankees Firing Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman With Elimination?
If the New York Yankees lose Game 3 of the American League Division Series and are eliminated from playoff contention by the Toronto Blue Jays, what changes will Hal Steinbrenner have in store?
Surely, the Yankees fan base would call for change at the top and focus attention on general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.
Boone and Cashman Safe?
Speaking on MLB Network with Brian Kenny, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand thinks heads won't roll in the Bronx with a Game 3 loss.
Feinsand: “Aaron Boone’s gotta go. Brian Cashman’s gotta go. Neither of things are happening. They could lose 14-0 (tonight) and neither of those things is happening."
Kenny: "I thought Aaron Boone may have lost his job several years ago when they fell short. Now last year they made the World Series but they were very un-baseball-y and kind of embarrassed the way it ended in that World Series. If this ends early, there will be a call for his head. And I hate saying that, but there will be a call for that."
Feinsand: "Yeah. There’s always going to be a call for that. That’s how New York works."
Kenny: "And you're saying no. What’s best for the team moving forward?"
Feinsand: "Personally, and I know we’ve had this conversation, I’m not a believer that managers make that big a difference in terms of the game to game. When the players perform well, the managers look good. When the players perform poorly, the managers look bad.
"I think Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone are in lock-step. Cashman has the manager he wants. He’s signed for two more years. I don’t think Hal Steinbrenner’s gonna say, ‘Here’s several million dollars to go work for a TV network.’ … I don’t think he’s going anywhere and I don’t think he should. Is Aaron Boone the reason Max Fried went out and couldn’t pitch (in Game 2)? No, he’s not. Is Aaron Boone the reason Aaron Judge has struggled in the playoffs? I don’t think so," Feinsand concluded.
Hints That Change Can Come
However in August, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal hinted change could be coming in New York.
"More likely, they could get knocked out early. That's certainly a scenario we can envision happening. Does Aaron Boone come back? Does Brian Cashman come back? Or do they finally turn the page? All of this seemingly is in play," Rosenthal noted.
Boone is in his eighth season as Yankees manager. New York plucked him from the ESPN broadcast booth after firing Joe Girardi following the 2017 season. With Boone at the helm, the Yankees have missed the playoffs just once (2023). But the club's World Series drought remains in place.
Before this season, the Yankees gave Boone a two-year contract extension which runs through 2027.
Cashman's tenure with the Yankees dates back to 1986. He's been general manager since 1998 and had a hand building the rosters of New York's last five World Series winners.
After the 2022 season, the Yankees gave Cashman a four-year contract extension which runs through 2026.
