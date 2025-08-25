Underrated Slugger Plays Hero for Yankees
New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham enjoyed his second multi-homer game in the last five games, helping the Yankees to a 7-2 defeat of the Boston Red Sox in this last outing.
Grisham now has the second-most home runs on the Yankees roster with 25, after only Aaron Judge (with 40). He is slashing .247/.351/.469 this season with a .820 OPS and 40 RBIs.
The 28-year-old outfielder may enter free agency at the end of this season, but with things going his way, the Yankees might go out of their way to hang onto him. Grisham was a top prospect in the 2015 MLB draft, and made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He won a Gold Glove twice (2020 and 2022) while playing for the San Diego Padres (2019-2023).
Grisham was traded to the Yankees in December of 2023 as part of a package that included Juan Soto, who (in case you're just joining us) plays for the New York Mets now. Grisham has seen more playing time this season, and it's paying dividends.
Scott White of CBS Sports named Grisham on his Fantasy Baseball list of the top 10 sleeper hitters after his two-homer performance against the Tampa Bay Rays.
"Trent Grisham just homered twice [...] and has generally rediscovered his power stroke after a midseason lull," White wrote. "It's good timing with the Yankees having the best hitter matchups this week, featuring seven games against two of the least impressive pitching staffs in baseball."
Jazz Chisholm also impressed with a two-homer game, driving in two two-run homers of his own for the victory. It was a challenging night emotionally for Chisholm, who disclosed that his best friend had just passed away. He got emotional in the dugout after the first home run, and was met with a warm reception from his teammates.
The series to date was embarrassing, and featured a 1-0 loss in the second game. The Yankees broke an eight-game losing streak with this win, now sandwiching their games with the Red Sox this season after an initial win and a dismal streak.
The Yankees are now .5 games behind the Red Sox for the top spot in the AL Wild Card standings, and 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the AL East.
