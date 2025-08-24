Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Beginning to Remove Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees made a move to replace him at the deadline, and his number may finally be up.

Erin Shapland

Aug 12, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees hinted at the possibility of replacing troubled shortstop Anthony Volpe with a conspicuous trade deadline acquisition. That deadline acquisition is now playing shortstop in the lineup while Volpe is benched.

NJ.com's Max Goodman relayed Aaron Boone's stance on Volpe at the present moment.

"Anthony Volpe is out of the lineup today because he’s been “scuffling” of late particularly offensively, Aaron Boone said," per Goodman. "Asked if Volpe will return to the lineup tomorrow, Boone said 'we’ll see.' Boone pointed out that having Jose Caballero makes this more of an option since he’s been playing so well since the deadline."

Volpe mangled his 17th error of the season in the Yankees' third loss of the series (and eighth consecutive) to the Boston Red Sox. Volpe is second only to Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz in errors this season (De La Cruz has made 18).

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Yankees stated that they were interested in "infielders", but specifically pursued third basemen, acquiring two before the deadline. At the last moment, however, the Yankees traded for Jose Caballero, shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays. Caballero, playing for the Rays at the moment of the trade, simply walked to the Yankees dugout and played the rest of the game for his new team. When asked how it felt to win with his new team, Caballero was ice cold.

"I was winning today regardless," Caballero said.

New York Yankees third baseman Jose Caballero
Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jose Caballero (72) during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Caballero drove in two home runs against his former team amid the Yankees road trip sweeps of Tampa Bay and the St. Louis Cardinals. Playing as a utility man at the moment, Caballero has shown the potential to be a go-to shortstop while the Opening Day shortstop flounders.

Over their last seven games offensively, Caballero and Volpe could not be more opposite. Caballero is slashing .389/.522/.722, Volpe is slashing .042/.042/.083. Volpe has been the poster boy for the Yankees' shoddy offense this season, and Caballero offers some redemption in the middle of this storm.

Boone has defended Volpe fiercely throughout this season for reasons that are unclear, insisting that he's a great defender and a great ball player. At this point, it's well past time to start phasing him out.

