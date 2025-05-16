WATCH: Juan Soto Acknowledges Boos from Yankees Fans
As expected, a chorus of boos greeted Juan Soto as he stepped up to the plate for his first at-bat against the New York Yankees since joining the crosstown New York Mets.
After Francisco Lindor grounded out to third to open the top of the first inning, Soto found his way into the left-handed batter's box against Yankees southpaw Carlos Rodon.
As soon as he made his way away from the on-deck circle and towards the plate, Yankees fans made sure to let him know how they feel.
To Soto's credit, he dealt with the situation about as well as he could've. After exchanging quick pleasantries with Austin Wells, he acknowledged the noise by cracking a smile and tipping his helmet to the enormous crowd at Yankee Stadium.
Unsurprisingly, he proceeded to draw a walk off Rodon. The kicker, though, is that he also stole second on a bit of an all-around gaffe as Paul Goldschmidt couldn't handle Rodon's pickoff throw at first base.
The Yankees got out of the frame unscathed, however, as Pete Alonso lined out to third base before Mark Vientos hit a feeble dribbler off the end of his bat down to first.
It's just the start of the night, and more theatrics are expected to ensue for the remainder of the Subway Series.
