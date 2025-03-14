Will New York Yankees Really Not Add Another Pitcher to Their Staff?
There isn’t a team in baseball that has been bit by the injury bug as much as the New York Yankees this spring.
Two of their projected Opening Day starters, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and third baseman DJ LeMahieu, are both going to begin the year on the injured list, creating voids to fill.
On the pitching staff is where the team has been hit especially hard by injury.
Their ace, Gerrit Cole, is going to miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was the second pitcher that was diagnosed with an injury requiring the operation after prospect Chase Hampton.
Reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is also going to be sidelined to start the campaign. He is dealing with a lat strain that led to a six-week shutout period and there is hope he will return in the summer.
JT Brubaker, Jake Cousins and Scott Effross all suffered injuries during camp as well, weakening the team’s bullpen depth in the process.
What was viewed as the team’s strength coming into camp is no more. Their pitching depth is going to be challenged from Day 1 of the regular season and players are going to have to step up to replace the production that has been lost.
Adding depth on the mound is imperative between now and the end of spring training in some capacity. However, don’t expect it to come from outside of the organization.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report shared predictions and analysis on the free agents who remain available on the market right now.
The options aren’t plentiful, but a veteran such as Kyle Gibson, Patrick Corbin or Spencer Turnbull could at least eat innings or provide some versatile experience to the organization.
However, Rymer isn’t expecting the Yankees to bring any of them in, making a prediction that the team will let it ride with the players who they currently have available to them.
That isn’t all too surprising given some of the recent comments made by general manager Brian Cashman. They reportedly reached their spending limit and it costs money to bring in established veterans even at this point on the calendar.
Prospect Will Warren has been a standout during Grapefruit League games and should be in the Opening Day rotation.
Veteran Marcus Stroman, who looked to be the No. 6 starter at best entering camp ticketed for a spot in the bullpen, might be the No. 3 starter now behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. That is a tough situation for the team to deal with as his performance has been underwhelming this spring.
The bullpen looks to be in good hands still despite the injuries with several veterans showcasing elite stuff in the spring.
But something needs to be done with the starting rotation as depth is already dangerously thin and the regular season is still two weeks away.