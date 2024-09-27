Yankees' Infielder Provides Injury Update With Postseason Looming
Any room for one more?
The New York Yankees' infield is clicking on all cylinders as the American League playoffs loom, and DJ LeMahieu wants to get in on the action. The 36-year-old, who has not seen the field since Sept. 3 due to a hip injury, wants to be "an option" when the Bronx Bombers' play in the American League Division Series next week and was said to be "encouraged" when speaking at Yankee Stadium on Friday, per Max Goodman of NJ.com.
"I don’t know if they’ll use me or not, but I’m definitely going to try to be available," LeMahieu said. "Our team’s playing great right now. I just want to do everything I can to make sure I am an option."
LeMahieu noted that he has more time to work toward a potential appearance thanks to the Yankees' Thursday night win over Baltimore, one that secured both the American League East division title and a bye from the Wild Card round. The ALDS will get underway next Saturday, with New York's opponent to be determined.
The Yankees' infield depth is mostly settled, with Oswaldo Cabrera working behind Anthony Rizzo at first and Jazz Chisholm at third; Jon Berti has also filled in at third in that span. But despite a dreary season (batting .204 with a couple of home runs in 67 appearances), LeMahieu has been a solid playoff performer in the Bronx, hitting .306 in 16 games across the 2019 and 2020 postseasons.
In Goodman's report, manager Aaron Boone remarked "we'll see" when queried about a potential LeMahieu appearance.
"I think the encouraging thing is how he’s feeling, how he’s doing, and his willingness to grind and do everything he can to be an option," Boone said. "So I’m really excited about that, and the fact that I feel like he’s turning the corner a little bit and feel like hopefully we’ve helped the situation a little bit. So we’ll see as we move forward. But I’m glad that he’s grinding it out, to put himself in a position to at least be an option."
The Yankees conclude the regular season this weekend at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, beginning on Friday night (7:05 p.m. ET, YES).