Yankees Reveal First Look at Brand New Novelty Tiramisu Helmet Cups
Fans who go to see the New York Yankees play in Yankee Stadium this summer are going to get the chance to grab a very special new novelty dessert.
According to a post from the official MLB social media pages, the Yankees are going to be offering an Italian staple with a Bronx twist with fans able to purchase a tiramisu in a mini helmet:
According to the post, it sounds like the tiramisu is going to be as real as it gets and be made with espresso, mascarpone cream, lady finger cookies and cocoa powder.
It will just be the latest step from the franchise to get ahead of the game in the areas of offering different kinds of food in a more gourmet style than traditional stadium fare.
From sushi to Jamaican beef patties to Wagyu cheeseburgers, to an entire dumpling shop it's hard to find a better meal and wider selection of food at a ballpark than you can find in the walls of Yankee Stadium.
Always ahead of the game, New York may have just revolutionized the stadium dessert game and dropped the new favorite sweet treat of Yankees fans all over the stadium.
Combining a truly iconic and beloved to the area dessert with Yankee baseball should be an absolute home run of a collaboration.
Be on the lookout for these mini tiramisu helmets throughout the summer when you go to catch a ballgame and get yourself the newest dessert of the New York Yankees.