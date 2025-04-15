Yankees Rookie Proving He Has The Skill to Play Outfield At a High Level
The New York Yankees are absolutely smashing the ball right now. They are in first place in the American League East division heading into Tuesday thanks to their offensive output.
Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice have been three of the best players for the Yankees this season.
But, one player that has really been standing out lately is Jasson Dominguez.
Dominguez is emerging as one of the stars of the team. The rookie left fielder has slashed .229/.327/.375 with five extra-base hits and two stolen bases early on in the year.
The hitting stats do not seem great, but he will continue to improve with his bat. But, it is his defense that worried New York heading into the year. The 22-year-old struggled to track balls during spring training and he allowed multiple hits on bad reads in left field.
However, the regular season has been a different story for Dominguez.
Through the first 16 games of the season, he has not made an error in 19 total chances. It is a small sample size, but it is better than expected out of him. Along with that, the switch-hitting outfielder is tied for eighth in Outs Above Average for left fielders and he has plus-2 defensive runs saved at the position.
Dominguez is not going to win a Gold Glove this season. He might not get to some of the balls hit in the gap, either. The Yankees do not need him to be that guy, though.
He will, however, make the routine plays in the field. Additionally, he will occasionally flash the leather and make a great catch.
In fact, Dominguez made a great catch ranging back towards the wall against the Kansas City Royals in Monday's win.
This is the type of catch he might not have made early on in spring training. Being able to get a good first step and make that leaping grab is a very good sign for New York.
The Yankees took a chance putting the young rookie on their opening day roster, and he is proving to them that it was the right choice. His hitting will continue to improve, but it is his defense that will keep him on the field.
With the way he has fielded the ball this season, Dominguez has solidified himself as an everyday left fielder and a fixture in the Yankees' lineup as the season goes on.