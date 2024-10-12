Yankees Slugger Reveals Why Subway Series vs. Mets Would Be 'Special'
Both of New York's MLB teams will be playing in their respective league's Championship Series.
While the New York Yankees must await the outcome of the Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians winner-take-all ALDS game on Saturday before they find out who they're facing in the ALCS, the New York Mets learned last night that they'll be playing the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.
Regardless of who the Yankees play, this is the closest MLB has been to a Subway World Series since the Yankees and Mets faced off in 2000.
While the fanbases of these two teams typically aren't too fond of each other, an October 12 article from the New York Post's Dan Martin revealed why Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres is keen for another Subway World Series to occur.
“I don’t want to get too far ahead because we have to do a lot of things first, but it would be special to see [Mets head coach Carlos Mendoza] in a Subway Series in the World Series,’’ Torres said in the article. “Not just for us, but for New York. It would be amazing.”
Torres and Mendoza have a relationship that began years before Torres was called up to the Yankees and Mendoza was the Yankees' bench coach (a position he held from 2018 to 2023).
Torres was traded to the Yankees in 2016 as part of a deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs. Martin's article notes that Mendoza was a defensive instructor in the Yankees' minor league system at that time.
“[Mendoza] was the first guy I really got to know with the Yankees and he helped me out more than anyone when I got here,’’ Torres added. “And then he was with me through my whole major league career until this year.”
Torres later added, "[Mendoza] would always tell me, ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’ And that’s what happened with both of us this year: The Mets started really slow and then played really well, and they’re in the playoffs right now. And I played better in the second half and hopefully in the postseason.”
While this is a heartwarming story, Yankees fans will expect their second baseman to be all business if the Subway World Series comes to fruition.