Yankees' Star Slugger Opens up About Why he Didn't Ask For Trade
The New York Yankees could have lost a key piece of their lineup in the offseason, which would have hurt their production in 2024.
Star slugger DH Giancarlo Stanton had a rough campaign in 2023, which led to constant boos from the fans, but he never considered requesting a trade or waiving his no-trade clause to escape the noise, according to NJ.com's Yankees columnist Bob Klapisch.
“Ask for a trade? Why? For what reason?” Stanton asked Klapisch. “I came here to win a championship. When you say you want something, no matter how difficult the road is, you get it done.
“So what would I be running from? From what?”
Stanton's toughness has paid dividends for both the hitter and the Yankees' offense, as he has crushed 15 home runs, 35 RBIs and produced a .783 OPS in 55 games this season.
Stanton, and American League MVP favorites Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have hit a combined 53 home runs in the first 63 games of the 2024 campaign. This is a new record set in franchise history, as no group of Yankee sluggers have gone deep this many times to begin a season in a 63-game stretch.
Stanton, 34, looked like his best days were behind him last year after hitting just .191, and dealing with injuries, which have been his achilles heel throughout his career. But he didn't let the boos from angry fans bother him, and he understands why they occurred.
The 2017 National MVP winner took care of his body in the offseason, and it has appeared to have paid off, as he is a main catalyst for a dominant Yankees' offense.
He told Klapisch that the big difference for him this season has been the health of his legs, which have boosted his ability to once again hit for power.
The Yankees are 44-19, which is tied for the best record in baseball. Stanton, Judge and Soto are a big reason why.