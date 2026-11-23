In what should be an extremely busy week for the New York Yankees, they made yet another move to address the bullpen.

On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Bronx Bombers signed left-handed reliever Brent Suter to a one-year, $4 million contract with a $3.5 million club option for 2028. Suter, 37, is the second external addition the Yankees have made this offseason after previously signing fellow reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on Thursday.

Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Suter, 37, joins Brent Headrick and Tim Hill as lefties in a bullpen the Yankees continue to rebuild this winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 23, 2026

Suter split the 2026 season between the Angels and Braves, seeing much more success with the latter. After being acquired by Atlanta at the trade deadline, the veteran southpaw recorded a 1.63 ERA in 27.2 innings, striking out 23 batters while walking eight.

Production-wise, this is a solid bullpen upgrade for the Yankees. Suter is still excellent at inducing weak ground balls; he continues to keep the ball in the park, and he can occasionally pick up a strikeout, with a K-rate over 20%.

However, this signing also makes one of New York's previous moves extremely confusing.

Brent Suter and Tim Hill in the same bullpen?

The Yankees' very first move of the offseason was bringing back Tim Hill on a one-year deal with a 2028 club option. Although Hill was coming off an extremely poor season, New York seemingly believed there was no real harm in seeing if he had anything left in the tank and simply re-signed him to a team-friendly deal.

But after bringing in Suter on a very similar deal, was there any point in bringing Hill back?

Both Suter and Hill employ the same pitching strategy: they make up for a lack of velocity with strong control over a sinking fastball, using it to induce weak contact and keep the ball on the ground. The most notable difference between the two is their pitching deliveries, with Hill using a submarine pitching motion and Suter's delivery having one of the longest extensions of any pitcher in baseball.

Outside of their pitching motions, Suter and Hill will theoretically have the same role in New York's bullpen. But based on last season's results, Suter was significantly more effective.

Hill had a higher ground ball rate (68.9%) and lower walk rate (5.4%), yet his whiff (13.1%), chase (28.1%) and strikeout rates (10.4%) were all among the worst in the league. His hard-hit rate (balls with an exit velocity of 95 mph or faster) was 43.4%, ranking in the 12th percentile on Baseball Savant. While Hill was getting plenty of balls on the ground, he was constantly getting hit hard and taken out of the park when he couldn't get the ground ball.

In contrast, Suter's chase (29.5%), whiff (23.6%) and strikeout rates (20.7%) were all superior to Hill's, albeit still below league average. He also still had strong ground ball (50.6%) and walk rates (6.9%), while his hard-hit rate (31.0%) was among MLB's best. The difference in hard-hit rates also dates back to multiple past seasons, with Suter consistently having the superior rates.

Brent Suter after being traded to Atlanta:



27.2 IP // 1.63 ERA // 3.24 FIP // 1.12 WHIP // 51.3 GB%#Yankees pic.twitter.com/4wJW0NTiQc — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) November 23, 2026

Is Ryan Yarbrough out the door?

Perhaps the Yankees view Suter as their replacement for Ryan Yarbrough instead of Hill. Suter has 54 career starts to his name and even made four starts in 2026; he pitched an impressive 91.0 innings over 54 appearances, thus giving him use as both a spot starter and a long reliever.

However, Yarbrough was already a dependable option in the swingman/long relief role, with a solid 3.69 ERA and being one of the league's best pitchers at limiting hard contact. The 34-year-old had an average exit velocity of just 83.7 mph and a hard-hit rate of just 25%; both ranked in the 100th percentile among all qualified pitchers in MLB. Yarbrough was also a free agent this offseason and has yet to be signed as of now.

With both Hill retained and Suter added, it's far more likely that the Yankees let Yarbrough walk. But from both a results and value standpoint, it would have made more sense for Suter to replace Hill, as a multi-inning reliever is decisively more valuable than a one-batter fireman.

Is Adrian Morejon still an option?

After the Yankees signed Loaisiga, it seemed they were done adding to the bullpen and thus out on Adrian Morejon, who is the best reliever available in free agency. New York had already spent around $34.4 million on improving the bullpen, and that number will rise to about $38 million with the Suter signing.

But it's now clear the Yankees aren't finished with the bullpen after bringing in Suter. Additionally, the Yankees have been the only team consistently linked to Morejon by various reporters such as Ken Rosenthal, Joel Sherman and Jack Curry. So while the Yankees still have work to do regarding their lineup, it looks like they love the idea of a "mega bullpen," and Morejon remains very much in play.

Joel Sherman suspects that Adrian Morejon will sign before the lockout and that he could sign before Thanksgiving.



He also noted that the Yankees would "love" the idea of having a lockdown backend of the bullpen with Bednar and Morejon. pic.twitter.com/QCpptl0Eor — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) November 23, 2026

New York's offseason strategy is also becoming clear: build the bullpen via free agency (Hill, David Bednar, Loaisiga, and now Suter, maybe Morejon) and pursue position players on the trade market. Given how many trade assets the Yankees have, particularly starting pitchers, this is a solid plan.

The Yankees still have a week to make more moves before the league-wide lockout begins on Dec. 1. Time will tell whether they add Morejon or any other reliever, but the addition of Suter has the bullpen looking closer to a finished product.

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