The New York Yankees' best third base option in free agency is officially off the board. Teruaki Sato, who was arguably the best position player available, signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

While it is disappointing that the Bronx Bombers missed out on a left-handed slugger they've been consistently linked to, it didn't seem like the Yankees were all that keen on deploying Sato at the hot corner. This stance was confirmed by the Cubs' plan to play Sato in the outfield with Alex Bregman already at third base.

BREAKING: Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a six-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sato, 27, won the Triple Crown for the Hanshin Tigers this year and is expected to play corner outfield in Chicago. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

With Sato no longer an option, the best natural third baseman available on the open market is arguably Alec Bohm, who doesn't fit New York at all. There's also J.P. Crawford, who could be shifted from shortstop to third, but the Yankees haven't been linked to him as a suitor yet.

At this point, the Yankees are far more likely to pursue a third baseman on the trade market. Here are three options they can consider to upgrade the hot corner.

1. Isaac Paredes

Isaac Paredes' plate discipline and pull power should be welcome additions to the Yankees' lineup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paredes is a weird fit because he doesn't fit the mold of a player the Yankees typically look for. He's a right-handed hitter with an extreme pull tendency, which is the antithesis of a hitter who would excel in Yankee Stadium. Paredes' defense at third is also middling at best, with -7 Defensive Runs Saved and a -1 Fielding Run Value (per Baseball Savant) last season.

But Paredes also brings a terrific approach to hitting, being difficult to strike out and disciplined enough to stay within the strike zone. The 27-year-old struck out just 88 times while also drawing 71 walks in 2026. The Yankees need to improve their collective on-base percentage and lower their strikeout rate, and Paredes addresses both areas while offering solid power.

The Astros picked up Paredes' club option worth $13.35 million, but they have a surplus of infielders and need reliable starting pitching. The Yankees have plenty of pitching to offer, and while New York and Houston are rivals, a Paredes trade should theoretically help both clubs.

2. Casey Schmitt

Casey Schmitt raked in MLB's most pitcher-friendly environment. Playing in Yankee Stadium should bring further improvement. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rebuilding Giants are listening to offers for nearly their whole roster, including Schmitt. The Yankees dealt with San Francisco at the trade deadline by acquiring Heliot Ramos; although they overpaid for Ramos and may need an even bigger package than that, Schmitt is a far more sensible add for New York.

Schmitt, 27, was confined to the most extreme pitcher's environment in MLB, yet still hit 21 home runs and had a .784 OPS in 98 games last season. The underlying metrics support Schmitt's hitting prowess, with a .355 xwOBA and .512 xSLG, both higher than his already respectable .336 wOBA and .483 SLG. Rounding out Schmitt's skills is good defense at the hot corner, with a +2 FRV and two Defensive Runs Saved in 200.0 innings.

Schmitt's biggest weakness is an extremely low walk rate (2.7%), but playing for a better team that emphasizes good plate discipline should help him become more selective. Given that Schmitt usually does damage whenever he makes contact, the Yankees might be able to live with his free-swinging ways and slot him in as a dangerous run producer in the bottom half of the lineup.

3. Josh Jung

Josh Jung's offensive skills would improve the Yankees' lineup immediately. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees have been linked to Corey Seager trade rumors, which ultimately carry too much risk given his injury history and massive contract. But New York should still keep tabs on the Rangers and inquire about Josh Jung.

Jung, 28, was rough defensively at the hot corner (-12 Defensive Runs Saved, -4 FRV) but made up for any fielding shortcomings with a great offensive season.

In 2026, Jung slashed .299/.365/.462, with 27 doubles and 12 home runs in 104 games. He also registered an 18.5% whiff rate (82nd percentile on Baseball Savant) and a 49.2% hard-hit rate (90th percentile) while using the whole field. Jung has sufficient opposite-field power to use Yankee Stadium's right field short porch to his advantage.

That said, trading for Jung won't be cheap due to his offensive breakthrough and two additional years of control. But the Rangers may be trending toward a rebuild, given how many of their stars (Seager, Jacob deGrom, MacKenzie Gore, among others) have been mentioned in trade talks. The Yankees should have the assets to make a deal for Jung, who immediately improves their lineup.

All of these trade options aren't slam dunks, but they bring more upside and perhaps less risk than any remaining third base options in free agency. At the very least, they're all significantly better than running it back with Ryan McMahon for another season.

The Yankees' offseason strategy appears to be signing pitchers and trading for position players. Third base is the most glaring need among New York's position player group. So even if there are more attractive options at other spots, a trade for Paredes, Schmitt, or Jung would bring the Yankees closer to a well-rounded roster.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.