Over the past two days, the New York Yankees have watched two of the best free-agent third base options come off the board in free agency. Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and on Wednesday morning, Alec Bohm agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees had reportedly expressed some interest in Bohm, who, like Ryan McMahon, is coming off a season that included below-average marks in wRC+, defense, and baserunning. Despite those struggles, Bohm was arguably the best free agent in a thin third base market.

The Yankees had expressed interest in Alec Bohm, who appears headed to KC: https://t.co/cq91M1NvrT — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) November 25, 2026

With options diminishing in free agency, the Yankees appear far more likely to find a third base upgrade through the trade market. Here are three potential targets they could pursue:

1. Josh Jung

Josh Jung's right-handed bat would provide a much-needed boost to the Yankees' lefty-heavy lineup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jung, who turns 29 in February, is a valuable right-handed bat who would be a welcome addition to the Yankees’ lefty-heavy lineup, despite his defensive shortcomings. The former All-Star put up a .299/.365/.462 slash line over 444 plate appearances this past season, leading the Texas Rangers with a 136 wRC+. That would have ranked third on the Yankees.

Jung's biggest concern is his injury history. He missed 46 games due to a calf injury and suffered a right-hand fracture in late September that ended his season. It was the second time a hit-by-pitch resulted in a major injury for him, as a right wrist fracture in 2024 led to two surgeries and cost him much of the season.

Negotiating any trade right now is complicated due to the impending lockout, as no one currently knows how many games will be played in 2027 or how service time will be affected. That is why lining up two players with the same service time could be a huge advantage.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post pointed out Tuesday that Jung is currently set to become a free agent after the 2028 season, the same timeline as Yankees left-hander Ryan Weathers, who is among a surplus of starters New York could trade to address its offensive needs. A potential swap would carry the same lost-game risk for both sides, making a deal easier to justify before a new collective bargaining agreement is settled.

2. Zack Gelof

Zack Gelof's improved plate discipline and defensive ability could make him a valuable addition to the Yankees' infield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gelof, 27, appeared to be the A’s second baseman of the future before an injury-plagued 2025 season and Jeff McNeil's acquisition forced him to start 2026 with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he embraced a utility role. The versatile right-handed bat rejoined the big league club in April and never looked back, putting together his best season yet.

In 111 games, Gelof slashed .256/.322/.475 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI. While the hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park played a part in his improved power numbers, it was encouraging to see Gelof dramatically lower his strikeout rate to 24.6%, a major rebound after leading the American League with 188 strikeouts in 2024. He also recorded a 24-game hitting streak, which matched the longest single-season streak in MLB over the previous two seasons.

Gelof would significantly upgrade the Yankees’ defense at third base. He recorded nine defensive runs saved over 572.2 innings at the hot corner this past season, ranking fifth in the majors. For reference, McMahon was credited with -3 defensive runs saved in 2026.

3. Jordan Westburg

Jordan Westburg offers the Yankees another clear offensive upgrade at third base, though his injury history raises red flags. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Jung, Westburg is a player whose injury history impacts his value. He was limited to 85 games in 2025 before missing all of 2026 because of Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Westburg, who turns 28 in February, has been an above-average bat for the Baltimore Orioles when healthy. The right-handed hitter owns a career .264/.312/.456 slash line over 260 MLB games and earned an All-Star nod in 2024, when he totaled 18 home runs and 63 RBIs over 447 plate appearances. He has split his time defensively between third and second base, two positions of need for the Yankees, but is not particularly strong at either spot.

Even after signing Freddy Peralta to a five-year deal, the Orioles have signaled to teams they will use their righty-hitting third-base depth to address their rotation. The Yankees match up well as a potential trade partner due to their abundance of controllable starting pitching. That said, the two AL East rivals have not made a substantial deal since the Zack Britton trade in 2018.

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