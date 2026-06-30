Yankees Prospect Is the Next Promotion Candidate After Yovanny Cruz's Call-Up

The Yankees' bullpen has seen some moving parts since Monday's series-opening loss. After falling 7-3 to the Tigers in the Bronx, the Yankees quickly sent right-handed reliever Yerry de los Santos back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, clearing the way for Yovanny Cruz's long-awaited return and promotion on Tuesday morning.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Yovanny Cruz (#96) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 30, 2026

New York fans hope that Cruz can give the bullpen a much-needed boost after previously pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in two games with the Yankees in May. It'll be interesting to see if the 26-year-old flame-thrower will last longer this time, especially with closer David Bednar set to come off the paternity list in the next few days, forcing more bullpen changes.

In the meantime, it's fair to wonder who the next Yankees prospect will be to get a shot in the majors. While some arms and bats require more seasoning before hitting the menu, one prospect has proven enough to show he should be next in line to receive an MLB opportunity.

George Lombard Jr. should be Yankees' next prospect to get an MLB call-up

The 26th overall pick of the 2023 draft, George Lombardi Jr., is currently the Yankees' top-rated prospect, as well as No. 21 in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old infielder has all the tools—from elite defensive play to a difference-making bat—to be a key piece of New York's future, and it might soon be time to find out what his potential means for the club's present.

Versatility is what managers love, and Lombard has that in spades, possessing the ability to play second base, shortstop, and third base. The Yankees have every reason to see what Lombard can do under the spotlight, after all. Ryan McMahon is currently sidelined and underperforming; Anthony Volpe and José Caballero are far from long-term solutions at shortstop.

On top of that, Jazz Chisholm Jr. just landed in concussion protocol on Monday night, making second base a huge question mark.

The Yankees' infield could use some help, potentially creating the perfect situation to call up George Lombard Jr. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Lombard has split the 2026 season between Scranton and Double-A Somerset, slashing .258/.387/.446 with eight home runs, 25 RBIs, 47 walks and 12 stolen bases in 62 games (233 at-bats). That's a solid performance, sure, but the Miami, FL native took his performance to new heights in June, as his .306/.426/.571 slash line has been his best of any month so far, all while tallying two HRs, four RBIs and a pair of walks.

The underlying stats are painting a promising future (and present), too. According to Prospect Savant, Lombard's 99.43 prospect score ranks in the 99th percentile, all while he also sits high when it comes to average exit velocity (92.9 mph, 95th), walk rate (17.8%, 94th), hard-hit rate (50%, 91st), and expected weighted on-base (.351, 84th) among Triple-A batters who've seen at least 100 pitches.

Lombard hasn't played since June 16 due to a pair of sprained fingers; however, a seven-day injured list stint shows that he avoided the worst-case scenario, even if his absence has extended beyond that. Picking up from where he left off when he returns will put him back on track to join the Yankees, especially if the majority of their infield remains a concern before the MLB trade deadline.

The hype surrounding Lombard's potential and what he can become has been at the forefront of Yankees fans' minds for quite some time. It might not be long before all the what-ifs are put to the test, as New York continues to give opportunities to its young guns this summer.