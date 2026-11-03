A Way-Too-Early Look at Marco Luciano's Chances to Make Yankees Opening Day Roster in 2027

As the New York Yankees weigh their options at second base next season, they have added another internal option into the mix.

On Monday, the Bronx Bombers added Marco Luciano, a second baseman and former top prospect, to their 40-man roster. Luciano, 25, was set to become a minor-league free agent, but his strong 2026 season in both Double-A and Triple-A impressed the Yankees enough to give him a roster spot.

Luciano registered a monstrous .327/.410/.713 slash line and 10 home runs in just 28 games with the Somerset Patriots, earning him a promotion to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He continued to hit from there, slashing .282/.380/.492 with 17 more homers in 88 games at the Triple-A level. Ultimately, Luciano played 116 games in the Yankees' system, hitting .293/.387/.545 with 27 home runs and a 143 wRC+.

The Yankees added INF/OF Marco Luciano to their 40-man roster.



Luciano hit 27 HRs with a 143 wRC+ between Double-A and Triple-A. pic.twitter.com/yN2kL1t4mQ — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) November 2, 2026

While that production earned Luciano a spot on the 40-man roster, does that mean he has a shot at a starting job? Given the amount of competition in front of him, Luciano will face an uphill battle.

The Yankees' crowded second base competition

Even with Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s impending departure in free agency, the Yankees have a slew of internal options at second base. However, all of these options have multiple question marks surrounding them, making competition necessary.

Anthony Volpe recently learned second base and handled it well. Regardless, his lack of offensive consistency at the major league level makes him far from a sure thing. Jose Caballero is a superutility player who also figures into the mix. He plays solid defense up the middle and offers some pop and speed (34 stolen bases and a career-high 14 homers). But Caballero recorded a poor .655 OPS for the 2026 season and hit just .194/.269/.302 during the second half.

The Yankees are also considering Luis Garcia Jr. as an option, as he began his career as a middle infielder. However, Garcia's defense at second base was so poor that he was used exclusively as a first baseman in 2026.

At the same time, Giancarlo Stanton's presence at DH and Ben Rice at first will likely force Garcia to play second occasionally. Although Aaron Boone mentioned the possibility of deploying Garcia at third base, a position he's never played at the major league level.

Of course, none of this assumes the Yankees bring in a second baseman via trade or free agency, which would only increase the logjam.

Marco Luciano's poor MLB results

Even if Luciano were competing with a bunch of question marks for the second base job, the 25-year-old himself is a major question mark considering he hasn't played in MLB since 2024.

The 25-year-old was a former top-100 prospect with the San Francisco Giants, ranking as high as No. 13 overall in 2022. Unfortunately, Luciano's major league time has been a disaster.

In 41 career games, he hit .217/.286/.304 while playing poor defense at both second base and shortstop, ultimately accumulating -0.6 fWAR. A mediocre 2025 season in Triple-A prompted the Giants to give up on him.

Luciano's lack of success at the major-league level puts him at a huge disadvantage in the second base competition, as Garcia, Caballero, and even Volpe are experienced, everyday players. The questions surrounding them pertain to providing enough offense or defense to hold down the position, while the question surrounding Luciano is whether he can handle the majors at all, something the other three already answered.

Ultimately, the chances of Luciano getting the second base job are slim to none. And while his initial addition to the Yankees' 40-man roster gives the impression of a chance to make the 2027 Opening Day roster, there's no guarantee Luciano makes it, even with a strong Spring Training performance.

Between Luciano's lack of major league results, the infield logjam in front of him, and the possibility of other roster moves between now and Spring Training, it seems more likely he will begin 2027 in Triple-A or with another organization.

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