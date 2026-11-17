One of the New York Yankees' priorities this offseason is to find a long-term fit at second base.

Although the Yankees are reportedly still open to bringing Jazz Chisholm Jr. back, their decision to not give him the qualifying offer says otherwise. Chisholm's dynamic skillset didn't fully mask below-average offensive production last season, and it seems best for both parties to part ways at this point.

If Chisholm leaves, the Yankees will be tasked with replacing him at the keystone. Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero represent internal options, but both are incredibly streaky hitters and carry questions regarding their long-term fits at second. Volpe just recently began playing the position, and Caballero's significant positional versatility means he shouldn't be limited to one position.

Perhaps the Yankees can look for an external addition at second. The Athletic's Jim Bowden, who reported New York's remaining interest in Chisholm, also reported the Bronx Bombers are keeping an eye on two other free-agent second basemen: Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez.

The Yankees' interest in Lowe shouldn't be too surprising, as he is a left-handed power hitter who figures to be a fit in Yankee Stadium. Far more intriguing is their reported interest in Arraez, whose skillset is much different compared to the rest of New York's lineup.

The Yankees have been linked to Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez at second base, per @JimBowdenGM.



Lowe (PIT):

• 35 HR, 96 RBI, .824 OPS



Arraez (SF/PHI):

• .310 AVG

• Just 28 K in 655 PA



Two different bats. Lowe fits the Yankees well; Arraez has obviously insane contact. pic.twitter.com/2LMrquY0Sk — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) November 16, 2026

Fitting Arraez's contact skills in a power-laden lineup

Enough has been said about what Arraez brings to the table. He's a three-time batting champion who rarely strikes out or draws walks, and is coming off his best season in the field. But how does that translate in a lineup that prioritizes quality of contact over quantity?

The Yankees' lineup is built around Aaron Judge and his game-changing power, as seen by players like Giancarlo Stanton, Ben Rice, Luis Garcia Jr. and Spencer Jones. Even Ryan McMahon, who seems to be on his way out of the Bronx, would be classified as a power hitter. The Bronx Bombers have lived up to their name over the past three seasons, hitting the second-most homers among all MLB teams in 2026 and leading the majors in homers in both 2024 and 2025.

However, the 2026 Yankees ranked 26th in batting average (.235) and 24th in on-base percentage (.311). Compare that to the 2025 team, which ranked 10th in AVG (.251) and tied for second in OBP (.332). The 2026 Yankees scored the ninth-most runs in the league with 739, yet the 2025 Yankees led MLB with 849 runs. Given the disparity in AVG and OBP, that's not a coincidence.

While comparing these two teams needs the proper context of Judge's availability in each season, Judge himself did most of the heavy lifting in AVG and OBP in 2025. Besides their captain, the 2025 Yankees had only four additional players to hit at least .250 and five additional players with an on-base percentage of .330 or higher in at least 100 games played. Without Judge in 2026, the lack of contact and on-base skills was exposed and the Yankees weren't able to put their power to use as often.

Bringing in Arraez's bat-to-ball skills completely changes New York's lineup in two ways. The more obvious impact is breaking up the string of power hitters with a contact hitter, thus forcing pitchers to attack the lineup differently. The other significant change depends on how the Yankees place Arraez in the lineup; he can either serve as a high-contact table setter and leadoff man (similarly to prime DJ LeMahieu) or a mid-lineup run producer.

Luis Arraez struck out 28 times in 655 plate appearances this year. TWENTY-EIGHT.



He's headed for free agency after hitting .310 with 6 HR.



If Jazz walks, would you take that contact at second base? Arraez has been linked to the Yankees for years.



Maybe they take a swing at… pic.twitter.com/TtY2Q18V8e — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) October 11, 2026

If Arraez bats leadoff, he'd have Judge and Rice lurking behind him looking to capitalize with a runner on base. If he bats in the middle-third of the order, then Arraez would have plenty of RBI opportunities thanks to Judge, Rice and Cody Bellinger getting on base in front of him.

Due to his extremely aggressive swing decisions, the Yankees should utilize Arraez in the latter role unless they work to improve his plate discipline. But the 29-year-old would directly fill a key need in either role; emphasizing Arraez's on-base skills allows the Yankees' sluggers to capitalize on their power, while having him hit cleanup or fifth makes it far more likely for the Yankees to cash in on RISP opportunities.

What the Yankees' lineup looks like with Arraez

Regardless of where Arraez bats, plugging him in at second base impacts multiple Yankees on the roster: Those players are Ben Rice, Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Garcia Jr., Anthony Volpe, Jose Caballero and Ryan McMahon.

Because Rice and Arraez would be playing every day, Garcia and Stanton would be bench players. However, they can in turn form an effective platoon. Against right-handers, Garcia can play first with Rice at DH, while against southpaws, Stanton enters as DH and Rice plays first.

Finding a playing time solution for Volpe, Caballero and McMahon, though, is much more difficult with Arraez in the picture. In McMahon's case, the Yankees should just get him off the roster via trade or DFA.

But Volpe would be forced to play third base with Arraez occupying second base, which is extremely risky due to his lack of experience and arm strength. As for Caballero, he'd also be used predominantly at the hot corner, and given his inconsistent hitting, playing him every day also carries risk.

With this in mind, signing Arraez solidifies second base while creating even more questions regarding the Yankees' third base situation. However, this doesn't solely apply to Arraez, as the Bronx Bombers would face the exact same conundrum with Brandon Lowe or any other external addition at second. Brian Cashman is probably aware of this, so if his reported interest in Arraez or Lowe is legitimate, then he may already have roster solutions for the players facing decreased roles.

Between Arraez and Lowe, the Yankees would be better off pursuing Arraez. While he obviously lacks the trademark power featured in New York's lineup, his unrivaled bat-to-ball skills can be used flexibly in the order and add greater dimension to the offense. The Yankees still need to make other moves beyond second base, but signing the three-time batting champion would be a great way to provide a long-term solution to an immediate need.

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