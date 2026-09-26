The Biggest Yankees Decision Facing Aaron Boone Before Game 1 of Playoffs

Aaron Judge playing isn't just about Aaron Judge. It's about making the whole roster work around him.

Judge is most effective in right field, and since he's dealing with a calf strain, that could be problematic if the New York Yankees toss him out there. Whether he plays or not, that leaves Aaron Boone with one of his tougher decisions, and since it feels more likely that Judge won't play unless he can somehow force his way in, right field could get a little messy.

Right field is a major Yankees concern ahead of first playoff series

Lately, Boone's best option in right field has been Heliot Ramos, who's mostly been a bust since the trade deadline, aside from a few moments. For the last two nights, his glove has been an adventure—not in a good way—and it's clear outfield depth is needed right about now.

Unfortunately, there aren't many remedies unless Ramos suddenly turns it around defensively. Based on this week, though, it probably isn't happening.

On Wednesday night, Ramos was late to a ball, and not only did it fall in front of him, but he also bobbled it. This allowed the runner Jonny DeLuca to reach second base on a ball that went all of 202 feet.

Heliot Ramos lets the ball drop in front of him and the Rays get on the board pic.twitter.com/8pCO7yMGmF — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 24, 2026

Ramos had another gaffe on Thursday night. Taylor Walls was rounding second after a Yandy Diaz single, and when Ramos got to it, he attempted to gun Walls down at third. Instead, the ball sailed on him, went past Amed Rosario, and Walls scored.

Yandy Díaz singles to Heliot Ramos and Ramos’ throw to third gets past Amed Rosario allowing a run to score pic.twitter.com/MNdwD2BESq — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 24, 2026

Right field at Yankee Stadium isn't the most complex outfield situation. Hence why, when they acquired Juan Soto, who has never been a good outfielder by any defensive metric, they stuck him out there.

If Ramos can't handle it, they have a problem, and since they probably don't want to hinder Judge's calf any more than it already is, they might have to go with somebody out of position.

José Caballero is one name. He has had experience in right field, too.

Last season he had 2 Outs Above Average and 6 Defensive Runs Saved in right in 210.2 innings. This year, he's played just 60.1 innings and has been a neutral defender there, with 0 OAA and 0 DRS. A neutral defender feels like they're sporting Judge's defensive prowess out there, seeing as Ramos has a -4 OAA and -1 DRS in right.

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jose Caballero (77) attempts to catch a fly ball in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another name they can go with is Trent Grisham. Grisham, unfortunately, has been compromised due to a hamstring issue, but at this point, he might not have the mobility for center, so right field could be the way to go for him. It's much less ground for him to cover, and if he plays right, that could let Caballero play more of a position of need, like third base.

In this case, it's a matter of who they trust to hit against Boston's lefties more: Ryan McMahon or Grisham, who is fresh off the IL without a rehab assignment. This one, of course, is more outside the box, and the Caballero one feels more likely than Grisham covering right.

That isn't even something Boone has broached in his daily meetings with reporters. At the same time, Caballero has had some outfield experience over the last week, playing center field against the Diamondbacks.

In a perfect world, it would just be Judge out there in right field. Since they're thin on outfielders, and Ramos hasn't been any good out there, they might have to get resourceful defensively as they head into the Wild Card round. These are things you wish the Yankees had figured out earlier, but Boone will have to navigate what's happening.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.