Breaking Down One Way Yankees Could Get Aaron Judge on the ALDS Roster

Max Fried took the sentiment "married to the game" literally when he said he would take the bump in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, whether his girlfriend gave birth or not. The New York Yankees would never push him to make that decision. Still, they're probably secretly happy, seeing as their big-money southpaw has been one of the league's better starters for years, and they signed him after Juan Soto went to Flushing.

While it seems a bit uncouth to start thinking strategy when a man and woman are expecting a baby, the paternity list could be one way for the Yankees to get a start from Fried, and if they win Game 3 on Wednesday night, activate Aaron Judge from the IL on Thursday. Not only is this happening with Fried, but on the West Coast, the Padres saw their star closer, Mason Miller, hit the Postseason Paternity List, and in his stead is former Yankee Wandy Peralta.

As the MLB PR Account on X explained, Miller can be away from the club for a maximum of one to three days. Once he's back, he'll take Peralta's spot.

Today, @MLB has approved the placement of @Padres

pitcher Mason Miller on the Postseason Paternity List. During Miller's absence, pitcher Wandy Peralta will be an active member of San Diego’s NLDS roster. Miller will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one day… — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 7, 2026

Fitting Aaron Judge onto the ALDS roster

Again, the Yankees could do this if they take Game 3 — if they feel Judge is healthy enough to play. Fried can make his start and then, if the season is still alive, hit the Paternity List for the rest of the ALDS. At that point, Games 4 and 5 would play over three days anyway, and the Yankees wouldn't need Fried.

However, if the Yankees take this route, there's no doubt it's a desperate move. Judge wasn't healthy enough to start this series, and if he comes in, he probably still isn't. With the season on the line, though, Aaron Boone would probably feel better having Judge with one good leg out there than no Judge.

New York Yankees could take a unique route to get right fielder Aaron Judge on the ALDS roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this happens, though, the Yankees would be without Luis Garcia Jr. at first base, and Ben Rice wouldn't serve as the designated hitter. The best version of the Yankees would have Judge in right field, but with a bad calf, they may want him at DH and have Rice at first. This would leave a healthy Garcia out for a hobbled Judge.

That said, the Yankees still need to win Game 3 before even considering this, but the paternity list could be one way to pull it off.

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