Cam Schlittler showed why he is the best pitcher in baseball against the Washington Nationals. His game wasn't without its flaws, and that is what defines him as the ace of the New York Yankees' staff. His C stuff is the average starter's A game.

Schlittler threw a ton of high-stress pitches, and it all started when the Nationals, one of the better offenses in the league, blasted him for two homers in the first. Schlittler then worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning, when he needed 21 pitches to walk away unscathed.

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Washington Nationals right fielder James Wood (29) during the first inning at Nationals Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a challenging afternoon for Schlittler, and under normal circumstances, he'd get his usual rest and then be back on the mound to take the ball in five days. This week is a little different because on Tuesday, Schlittler has the opportunity to take the ball for the American League in the All-Star Game, and it's something he should think twice about.

Manager Aaron Boone mentioned that Tuesday would be a normal bullpen day for Schlittler anyway, so an inning of work in the first lines up that way. The difference between that and a normal bullpen, though, is that one comes with little strain, away from Jared Carrabis' prying eyes, and the other is in front of the entire baseball world. Schlittler, ever the competitor, will probably experience the typical rush of adrenaline he feels during normal starts.

Definitely not regressing! Two homers allowed three batters into the game, but please don’t put on the internet that he’s regressing! pic.twitter.com/v7clEa9JhZ — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 11, 2026

It's only natural for that to happen, too. He's the best pitcher in baseball, facing its best hitters. How could Schlittler not want to blow 100 MPH by the likes of Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto, and Kyle Schwarber? The game won't count, but considering this comes days after what was a strenuous outing for Schlittler to navigate, rest and getting ready to take the ball against the Dodgers when the season starts up again should be his primary focus.

When asked about starting on Tuesday, Schlittler said he's not too worried about it. It will be about his comfort level.

"If I'm comfortable doing that, then I'll do that," he said, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce. "It'd be a cool experience. I'm not gonna lie, I'm not too worried about it. I got more things to worry about in terms of this team and how we've been playing. I like how it's been the last couple days."

Turning down a great honor at the All-Star Game

This isn't to say that starting the All-Star game isn't a milestone. It's a massive achievement for somebody who, at this point last year, was a relative unknown to both MLB and even most Yankees fans themselves.

The type of success Schlittler is having isn't guaranteed from one year to the next, even if his ascent in the league has been meteoric. There's an argument to be made here that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and he should take it. It's the Gregg Popovich philosophy of celebrating each and every one of your wins, and simply living in the moment.

For Schlittler, he should weigh all his options. He wouldn't be selfish for doing it, but with a Yankee team full of aging veterans who have a real shot at making a postseason run when healthy, the end goal should be in his view, as well.