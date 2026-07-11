How Much Bonus Pool Money Do the Yankees Have in 2026 MLB Draft?

It's almost time for the All-Star break, which means the 2026 MLB Draft is on the Yankees' menu this weekend. Beginning with Day 1 on Saturday afternoon, the Yankees will search high and low for promising prospects to add throughout the 20-round event, with positions like catcher and the middle infield being among the likely top priorities.

But just like a famous man once said, "Everybody has a price." Each selection of every MLB draft comes with a slot value, an assigned financial bonus depending on where that selection falls. Prospects drafted in the first 10 rounds will split the Yankees' bonus pool, while those drafted in the second half "can sign for up to $150,000 without counting towards the bonus pool," according to Baseball America.

That said, each club's financial situation at the draft will be different. The Yankees aren't an exception, so let's dive into how much bonus pool money general manager Brian Cashman & Co. have, along with other relevant information.

Yankeees' bonus pool money for 2026 MLB Draft

Every MLB club's bonus pool is the sum of the bonuses for each slot within the first 10 rounds. With that being said, the Pirates lead the way with over $19.1 million to spend, while the Yankees are 27th on the list at $7,342,800. Although that's far from the most that will be spent this weekend, it represents a stark jump from the $5,383,600 New York spent last summer, which was the smallest in the majors.

The teams with smaller bonus pools than the Yankees are the Mets ($6,730,900), the Blue Jays ($5,543,100) and the Dodgers ($3,951,900).

Slot value for every Yankees draft pick 2026

As previously mentioned, each of the Yankees' first 10 draft picks will have different slot values, decreasing with each passing round. The 35th overall selection is their top pick and carries a slot value of just over $2.8 million, which is slightly above the $2.5 million they had to spend at No. 39 in last year's draft.

It'll be interesting to see how Cashman uses each selection and which positions he'll prioritize first. In the meantime, here are the slot values for the first 10 selections that the Yankees will make:

Round Selection Slot value 1 35 $2,826,700 2 63 $1,451,700 3 99 $792,300 4 127 $603,500 5 160 $437,200 6 189 $341,800 7 218 $270,000 8 248 $223,100 9 278 $203,500 10 308 $193,000

Again, Rounds 11 to 20 will all feature a maximum slot value of $150,000.

How Yankees fans can watch 2026 MLB Draft

With 20 rounds to follow, watching the 2026 MLB Draft—or at least trying to do so—might be intimidating for some Yankees fans. Fortunately, OnSi is here to lay everything out for the most enjoyable draft experience this weekend.

The first 10 picks of the draft—which will air from 1 p.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET—will air on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. Picks No. 11-40 will then air on MLB Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com and MLB+ until 4 p.m. ET before the 41st to 135th overall selections are announced on the latter three services.

Day 2 of the MLB Draft—featuring Rounds 5 to 20—can be viewed on MLB.com, MLB.TV and MLB+ from 11:30 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.