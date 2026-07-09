3 Lesser-Known Starting Pitchers Yankees Could Acquire at Trade Deadline

There are a lot of things wrong with the New York Yankees, and yet, what started as the team's biggest strength is now becoming a weakness. Coming into the season, starting pitching was supposed to carry them, and for a time, it did, but lately, that has been one of the main weaknesses.

Since June 1st, the rotation has a 4.91 ERA. That's due to injuries and guys like Will Warren hitting a wall.

The trade deadline should be used to bolster the Yankees' postseason odds, finally locking in a 28th championship, and joining the New York Knicks as the other team to have a parade this year. Right now, though, another thing they should consider is figuring out how to get through the regular season. And while big names like Tarik Skubal and Joe Ryan should be on New York's radar, overall pitching depth should be something on their mind as well.

These three names could solidify that depth. They'll give the Yankees more options than the young Warren, who is still getting his feet wet in the big leagues.

Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals

Wacha is the best name on this list. He's a big-league veteran who isn't throwing 105 mph like Jacob Misiorowski or wooing you with Pitching Ninja gifs every five days, but what Wacha provides is some dependability. He also has postseason experience, which others on this list do not.

The 34-year-old leads the big leagues in innings pitched with 114.2. He has a 3.45 ERA and 1.9 WAR, according to FanGraphs. With the Kansas City Royals sitting through a lost season, he could be a name on the chopping block.

Wacha has seen a career renaissance since 2022. He has a 3.46 ERA and 13 WAR since then, accumulating 715.2 innings. As we just mentioned, Wacha's postseason experience is another thing that stands out about him, even though his numbers aren't so great. He has made 10 appearances and has a 5.21 ERA. Most of that came before the 2021 season.

Wacha has pitched everywhere, from the Padres to Boston, and even had a cup of coffee across town in Flushing with the Mets. The Yankees shouldn't be worried about acquiring him if they do.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

In many ways, Detmers is in the same position Sonny Gray was in with the Oakland Athletics during the 2017 season. While that isn't a great selling point, it's the story of a young pitcher coming up in the leagues with a few years of control. In Detmers' case, he'll be a free agent after the 2029 season, and this year, it looks like he's finally putting it together as a starter.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) prepares to throw to an Athletics batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Detmers has a 4.13 ERA, his 3.09 FIP is likely driven by his strikeout numbers. Detmers has 117 strikeouts in 104.2 innings and just 34 walks. It's an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio, and not only could this be a move for this year, but also a move to bolster the rotation in the coming years.

For Detmers, though, it will just have to be about whether the Yankees want to give up a haul to acquire him. Pitchers with control don't come cheap. He also hasn't seen many big games. There's a lot of upside here, but there's also risk involved with acquiring a pitcher with such a minuscule track record in the bigs. Just look at Gray.

Foster Griffin, Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin's return to the big leagues was an Odyssey. He was signed by the Kansas City Royals at 18 years old all the way back in 2014, before finally getting called up briefly during the pandemic-shortened season. Griffin had another cup of coffee in 2022, accumulating just 6.1 innings, before heading to the NPB.

Well now, Griffin is back in the big leagues, and the 30-year-old world traveler is having a solid rookie year with the Washington Nationals. In 110.1 innings, Griffin has a 2.77 ERA and 1.6 WAR. Griffin has slightly above-average strikeout numbers. His 23.8% strikeout rate, according to Baseball Savant, is in the 59th percentile, but his calling card is his command. Griffin has a sparkling 84th-percentile 6.2% walk rate.

Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Nationals Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin is a lot like Wacha in that he has a ton of experience, and who knows—seeing as it took this long to get to the big leagues, he could be extra motivated to succeed. What better way to do that than to perform on the biggest stage if given the call?

As things stand, it's hard to say whether Warren will turn things around or whether Carlos Rodon will even come back. Elbow-related injuries should give any organization pause. The Yankees should be operating at this deadline as if neither will happen.