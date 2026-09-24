How the Yankees' 26-Man Wild Card Series Roster Looks With Aaron Judge

Earlier this week, it seemed as if the New York Yankees would go into the wild-card round without superstar slugger Aaron Judge, who is currently on the 10-day injured list with a right calf injury.

On Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported that Judge would likely be out for the American League Wild Card series (h/t Talkin’ Yanks on Twitter). Hoch also said that Judge received a PRP injection in his right calf on the team’s off-day. Meanwhile, New York manager Aaron Boone said that Judge has “a moderate-grade” calf strain.

Based on all that information, it seemed as though Boone could proceed with putting together the 26-man roster for the wild card round sans Judge. However, Judge threw a curveball at the Yankees before Wednesday’s game, telling reporters that he intends to be ready for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series next week, per ESPN’s Jorge Castillo.

Additionally, Judge told reporters that he plans to play right field too.

“I want to come back and be ready to play the field because I think that gives us the best lineup,” Judge said (h/t Bryan Hoch of MLB.com). “I’m a right fielder. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Aaron Judge said that he intends to play right field upon his return.

“I want to come back and be ready to play the field because I think that gives us the best lineup,” Judge said. “I’m a right fielder. That’s what we’re trying to do.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 24, 2026

This is a bold move by Judge that comes with potential risk and reward, given he only played in eight games after coming off the 60-day IL earlier this month against the Colorado Rockies, with his swing and timing not looking completely back.

Needless to say, this also throws a wrench into how the Yankees configure their 26-man roster for the wild-card round. Last year, New York carried 14 position players and 12 pitchers into their opening-round matchup.

Let’s break down how the roster could look heading into next week with Judge making his stance clear.

Projecting Yankees’ Wild Card Series roster with Aaron Judge

Starting rotation (3)

Cam Schlittler

Max Fried

Gerrit Cole

For all intents and purposes, it should be Schlittler and Fried starting in the AL Wild Card series next week at Yankee Stadium. Since it’s only a three-game series, the Yankees won’t need to use the likes of Will Warren as a starter, who has made some relief outings here and there this season.

However, that puts Boone in a tough conundrum, as he has to decide whether to pitch Cole or Carlos Rodon. If you ask some Yankee fans, they wouldn’t be opposed to Rodon, who has been outstanding this month. He has a 1.42 ERA on the mound and is holding opponents to a .141 batting average in four starts.

That said, Cole’s stuff might not play well out of the bullpen. And if Cole struggles as he has been this month (5.08 ERA, nine HRs allowed, and .265 OBA), the Yankees could easily turn to Rodon to get them out of trouble.

Bullpen (8)

Will Warren

Carlos Rodon

Brent Headrick

Paul Blackburn

John Schreiber

David Bednar

Carlos Lagrange

Ryan Yarbrough

Since the wild-card round is only best-of-three, the Yankees need just three starters, hence why Warren and Rodon are listed in the bullpen. As for the rest of the relief hurler cavalry, we should see Headrick, Blackburn, and Bednar, who have become reliable and trusted options for Boone.

Also, joining them should be Schreiber, who has been a blessing in disguise, giving New York much-needed relief to get through the final month of the season. As for another lefty, we opted with Ryan Yarbrough (3.38 ERA and .207 OBA in five appearances), who has pitched better than Tim Hill (10.80 ERA and .286 OBA) this month. Don’t be surprised if Lagrange makes the roster too, despite not pitching in the majors at all this season.

Infielders (10)

Austin Wells

Ali Sanchez

Ben Rice

Paul Goldschmidt

Luis Garcia Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

George Lombard Jr.

Anthony Volpe

Jose Caballero

Ryan McMahon

It’s business as usual with the infielders. Wells and Sanchez will lead the charge at catcher, with Goldschmidt and Garcia Jr. Rice should likely continue to hold designated hitter duties, despite the potential return of Judge.

The middle infield and third base spots get interesting for New York, especially with Anthony Volpe, who has done well for the most part since being called back up. The 25-year-old infielder also has the positional versatility to play at second base, shortstop, and third base.

Outfielders (5)

Aaron Judge

Cody Bellinger

Heliot Ramos

Spencer Jones

Trent Grisham

Lastly, this is where things get tricky for the Yankees, especially with Judge now saying that he intends to play. With him coming off, or still dealing with the calf, New York will need to carry at least five outfielders.

Ramos will likely serve as one of the extra outfielders. Meanwhile, the Yankees will need to figure out who starts at center field between Spencer Jones and Trent Grisham, as the latter is “knocking on the door,” according to Boone (h/t Hoch).

Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham took live at-bats today in Somerset. Aaron Boone said Stanton hit a HR. “They’re knocking on the door.” Yankees are also considering using Carlos Lagrange on a playoff roster. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 23, 2026

Jones has certainly played well enough to start in Game 1, hitting .264 with four doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, and a .774 OPS this month.

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