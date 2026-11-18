With the New York Yankees already making strides to rebuild their bullpen for next season, which was one of their big priorities this winter, general manager Brian Cashman can now turn his attention to fixing third base.

As we all know, the Ryan McMahon experience at the hot corner hasn’t been great over the last 1.5 seasons, and it’s time for someone new to take that spot. That doesn’t mean Luis Garcia Jr. or Alec Bohm, the latter of whom Yankees fans are not thrilled about.

In a perfect world, the ideal third base targets for the Yankees would be Teruaki Sato, Isaac Paredes, or Gunnar Henderson. All would be offensive upgrades over McMahon, bringing more firepower to the hot corner.

However, the Yankees might need to think a little bit more realistically, especially with what we heard earlier this month from YES Network’s Jack Curry about them having some “pause” on Sato’s ability to play third base in the major leagues. A realistic option could be San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Casey Schmitt, who is reportedly available.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote that Maikel Garcia of the Kansas City Royals and Schmitt have been floated by their respective clubs, who are “desperate to upgrade their rotations.”

Yankees should absolutely make a trade call to Giants about Casey Schmitt’s availability

Yankees fans would’ve loved Garcia playing in pinstripes, who is a Gold Glove winner, but he was traded on Wednesday morning to the Seattle Mariners in a massive deal. The Mariners gave up three major league pitchers for Garcia, including starter Bryan Woo.

Schmitt might not cost that much to acquire, given he doesn’t have a Gold Glove on his resume. However, the 27-year-old’s versatility to play across the diamond and not hitting free agency until 2030 makes him an intriguing candidate for the Yankees.

This past season with the Giants, Schmitt slashed .271/.301/.483 with a career-high 21 home runs and 55 RBI. He also crushed left-handed pitching, hitting a stellar .314 with six doubles, four home runs, 17 RBI, and an .820 OPS.

San Francisco Giants shortstop Casey Schmitt against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He would fit perfectly in a Yankees offense that hit .245 against southpaws in 2026, good for 14th in the majors. However, we shouldn’t discount his performance against right-handed pitching, sporting a .256 average with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 38 RBI, and a .771 OPS.

McMahon, however, hit .218 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 38 RBI, and a .662 OPS against right-handed pitching. Meanwhile, he struggled big time against lefties, posting a .193 average with two doubles, three RBI, and a .509 OPS.

The offensive difference between the two infielders cannot be overstated, and it’s something the Yankees must fix as soon as possible.

Schmitt’s plate discipline wasn’t great in 2026, with a 2.7% walk rate, but it can be improved in a new situation, especially since his walk rate was 7.8% in 2025.

Defensively, Schmitt played at seven different positions this past season, including third base. In 24 starts at the hot corner, he had a .947 fielding percentage, two errors, 2 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average, and a 3 OAA (h/t Baseball Savant).

For his MLB career up to this point at third base, Schmitt has a .938 fielding percentage, 14 errors, and a 2 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average in 94 games (77 starts).

What could the Yankees offer the Giants for Schmitt?

Since the Giants are desperate for starting pitching, the Yankees should float either Will Warren or Elmer Rodriguez to see if that generates a conversation.

Warren is coming off a solid 2026 season and is under team control for a while, and won't hit free agency until 2031. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, who had a brief cup of coffee in the majors this season, may have a tough time getting into the starting rotation next season because of the Yankees’ depth.

And since a lot of the Giants’ top prospects aren’t hitting the majors until at the earliest 2028, the Yankees could throw Kyle Carr into the mix, whom the team added to the 40-man roster on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, it won’t be easy for the Yankees to acquire Schmitt, given the lack of talent at third base in free agency. But with New York’s pitching depth, it’s only right they dip into it to get a certified upgrade at third.

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