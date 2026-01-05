Yankees' Cody Bellinger Offer Sparks Pitching Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees have made a second offer to outfielder Cody Bellinger, per The New York Post's Joel Sherman. If Bellinger takes it, it could create a domino effect that solves another problem for them.

The Yankees are reportedly also in talks with the Miami Marlins about starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, and with Bellinger back on board, the Yankees could (more practically) trade away their up-and-coming young outfielders — Spencer Jones and/or Jasson Dominguez. Sherman suggests this is especially realistic given the Yankees' recent trade relationship with the Marlins after their 2024 offseason trades with the Yankees.

Bellinger was originally projected to land a seven-year, $182 million contract by The Athletic's Tim Britton, but the figure is less clear now. In December, Jack Curry of YES Network reported that the Yankees had not "come close" on a deal with Bellinger, and agent Scott Boras pointed out at the Winter Meetings that there are 10 teams courting him this offseason.

Insurance for the Rotation

Aug 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With Bellinger in the outfield, Jones and Dominguez become more dispensable (affectionately) and Cabrera would make anxious fans feel better about the rotation in the spring. Cabrera, 27, logged a 3.53 ERA in 2025 over 26 starts, and has played his entire career with the Marlins. He would offer early-season insurance for an aging and injured Yankees rotation who seem to be relying too heavily on everything going right.

Clarke Schmidt, Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole are expected to miss Opening Day as they all recover from their respective surgeries, with Rodon and Cole returning in the late spring/summer. Rodon and Cole are each over 30, however, and their immediate return to form is not guaranteed. The Yankees were rumored to be in on Japanese starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai — also 27 — this offseason, before he signed with the Houston Astros.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has stated that he would "love" to land another starting pitcher this winter, but manager Aaron Boone has said that they don't "necessarily" need one. If the Yankees are willing to part with Jones or Dominguez, and they have not ruled either trade out, the addition would make a big difference.

If Rodon or Cole come back slowly, or one of their sure-fire starters in Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough get hurt before the season begins, someone like Cabrera would be a useful life jacket. At the moment, it all depends on Bellinger.

